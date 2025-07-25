shore excursions
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Makes Change Due to Feedback from Cruisers

Princess Cruises Makes Change Due to Feedback from Cruisers

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Earlier this week, Princess Cruises announced changes to their Premier and Plus packages that included higher prices and different perks.

princess cruise ship

The price for the Premier Package went up $10 a day with the Plus Package rising by $5. While a few seldomly used perks were taken away, others were added like a shore excursion credit for Premier and more casual meals per cruise for Plus.

However, the biggest change that upset cruisers was that soda, specialty coffees and teas would now count toward the allowance of 15 drinks a day for those who purchased the Plus Package. Previously, only alcoholic drinks counted toward the limit of 15 drinks each day.

Princess Cruises sent an email to Cruise Fever this afternoon letting us know about a change they made after receiving feedback from cruisers.

From now on, specialty coffees and teas will be unlimited and not count towards the 15 drink daily limit for guests who purchase the Plus Package. However, fountain soda and Zero Alcohol cocktails will count towards the 15 drinks.

Statement from Princess Cruises:

“We wanted to share an update following the Premier and Plus Packages changes announced earlier this week. In listening to our Princess community, we have made a change – specialty coffee and teas are now unlimited in our Plus package and will not count towards the 15-drink daily limit.”

The Premier Package, which costs $35 more per day, does not have a daily limit on drinks.

To see exactly what’s included in each package, you can view that here on Princess.com.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Makes Change Due to Feedback from Cruisers
Previous article
Carnival Panorama Will Continue to Sail from Long Beach
Next article
What’s Next for Celebration Key? Phase 2 and More

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved