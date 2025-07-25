Princess Cruises Makes Change Due to Feedback from Cruisers

Earlier this week, Princess Cruises announced changes to their Premier and Plus packages that included higher prices and different perks.

The price for the Premier Package went up $10 a day with the Plus Package rising by $5. While a few seldomly used perks were taken away, others were added like a shore excursion credit for Premier and more casual meals per cruise for Plus.

However, the biggest change that upset cruisers was that soda, specialty coffees and teas would now count toward the allowance of 15 drinks a day for those who purchased the Plus Package. Previously, only alcoholic drinks counted toward the limit of 15 drinks each day.

Princess Cruises sent an email to Cruise Fever this afternoon letting us know about a change they made after receiving feedback from cruisers.

From now on, specialty coffees and teas will be unlimited and not count towards the 15 drink daily limit for guests who purchase the Plus Package. However, fountain soda and Zero Alcohol cocktails will count towards the 15 drinks.

Statement from Princess Cruises:

“We wanted to share an update following the Premier and Plus Packages changes announced earlier this week. In listening to our Princess community, we have made a change – specialty coffee and teas are now unlimited in our Plus package and will not count towards the 15-drink daily limit.”

The Premier Package, which costs $35 more per day, does not have a daily limit on drinks.

To see exactly what’s included in each package, you can view that here on Princess.com.