What’s Next for Celebration Key? Phase 2 and More

One week ago today, Carnival Cruise Line opened up their new private port on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key.

Even though the port is now open, Carnival has far bigger plans for this port than what they’ve already built. Now that Phase 1 is complete and cruisers are now enjoining this slice of paradise, what’s next?

Carnival Cruise Line has only developed 68 out of 379 acres. Since 110 acres are set aside for a wetlands preserve, that leaves another 154 acres for future expansion.

Phase 2

When I was at Celebration Key for the grand opening, a Carnival executive told me that Phase 2 will be built east of Phase 1. In the photo above, you can see the red arrow pointing to the area where Phase 2 will be built.

The land has already been cleared but where will Carnival build here?

While exact details and a timeline for Phase 2 are unknown at this time, Carnival has previously said they have plans to build a waterpark at the port. It would be one of the phases after the first one is complete.

Expanded Pier

Right now, the pier at Celebration Key can accommodate up to two ships at the same time. An extension, as you can see above, is currently under construction and being added to the main pier.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said that once it is complete, it will be able to accommodate four ships a day. This includes the new 230,000 gross ton ships Carnival has on order. No Carnival ship will be too big to dock at Celebration Key.

Although Carnival has not given a timeline for the opening of the pier extension, September 12, 2025 is the first day where three Carnival cruise ships are scheduled to visit Celebration Key on the same day.

Carnival only has a handful of days from September 2025 through February 2026 where three ships will be in port on the same time.

Pearl Cove Beach Club

As more ships and passengers visit Celebration Key, the adults-only Pearl Cove Beach Club may need to be expanded.

Carnival told me that they can expand the beach club if necessary. As you can see in the photo above, area to the west of the beach club is clear and will allow the cruise line to expand it as the port grows.

The above photos came from a photo that Carnival Cruise Line sent out this week when the first Excel class ship, Mardi Gras, visited Celebration Key. You can see the entire photo taken from a drone below.

In the first year that Celebration Key is open, Carnival expects two million guests to visit the port. That number is expected to grow to four million by 2028 when future phases of the port are open.

Cruise Fever will have all information on future phases and expansion of Celebration Key when they are announced by Carnival.