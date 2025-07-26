shore excursions
Cruise Line Offering 2 Free Hotel Nights When You Book a Caribbean Cruise

Ben Souza
Cruise News

A cruise line has launched a new promotion where they will give you two free nights in a hotel if you book a Caribbean cruise that sails from November 2025 through March 2026.

This new deal from Star Clippers will allow you to rest up before your cruise or spend a couple extra days in the Caribbean after your sailing.

The free nights include breakfast and transfers to the ship and are available in the following places:

  • Holland House Beach Hotel in St. Maarten
  • Hotel Courtyard in Barbados
  • Deja Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Star Clipper’s Leeward Islands and Treasure Islands seven-night itineraries sail round-trip from St. Maarten between November and March each year, calling on lesser-known islands such as Dominica; Guadeloupe; Iles de Saintes; Gustavia in St. Barts; and Basseterre in St. Kitts. Fares start at $1,970 per person, double occupancy.

Seven-night Winward Islands and Grenadine Islands cruises offer guests an exploration of an array of unique ports on distinct islands – St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, St. Kitts, Iles des Saintes, Martinique and Barbados on the Winward route and St. Lucia, Grenada, Grenadines, St. Vincent, Bequia, Martinique and Barbados on the Grenadines itinerary.

Star Clippers offers three of the world’s largest and tallest sailing ships. Star Clipper and Star Flyer each carry 160 guests each while Royal Clipper can accommodate 227 guests.

Star Clippers

The cruise line’s offer for two complimentary nights in a hotel is good on new bookings through September 30, 2025.

For complete terms and details of this special sale, contact your preferred travel agent or visit StarClippers.com.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
