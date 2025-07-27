Royal Caribbean’s Brand New Cruise Ship, Star of the Seas, Debuts in 3 Weeks

Royal Caribbean’s newest and the largest cruise ship ever built, Star of the Seas, will debut in three weeks in Port Canaveral.

Star of the Seas departed from Cadiz, Spain earlier today and is on its way to Ponce, Puerto Rico. The ship stopped in Cadiz for a few days for provisions and so crew members could board the ship.

The cruise ship is scheduled to arrive in Puerto Rico on August 4, 2025. After two days in Puerto Rico, the ship will depart for Port Canaveral, Florida on August 6 and arrive three days later.

Star of the Seas will sail its maiden voyage on August 16, 2025, a four-night cruise to The Bahamas that will stop at CocoCay.

The cruise ship will be officially christened and named after the maiden voyage on August 20 by global music icon Diana Ross.

After a handful of short cruises, the ship will begin sailing seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Here is a look at some of the incredible features that guests will enjoy on Star of the Seas.

Thrill Island

Adrenaline lovers can find thrills of all kinds at Category 6. Not only is it the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking waterslides, it will have the following:

Family raft slides

A drop slide and dueling mat racers

Crown’s Edge, the part skywalk, part thrill ride 154 feet above the ocean

FlowRider surf simulator

Rock-climbing wall

Chill Island

The three-deck slice of paradise is the ultimate spot for guests to kick back at four pools, including Royal Bay, the largest swimming pool at sea.

Cruises can enjoy live bands and DJs while they party poolside and sip on tropical drinks from the Swim & Tonic swim-up bar or at The Lime & Coconut that located just steps away.

Surfside

Designed for young families, Surfside is the place to stay and play all day together.

Kids and toddlers have more ways to splash at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay, while adults relax at the nearby Water’s Edge. Families won’t have to leave this area when they are hungry since Surfside Eatery and Pier 7 have menu options for all ages.

AquaDome

With wraparound ocean views, the tranquil oasis by day and vibrant hot spot at night features deck-defying shows at the marquee AquaTheater with high divers, aerialists, robots and more.

AquaDome is also home to a variety of food and drink spots including the AquaDome Market food hall, the Rye & Bean bar, Hooked Seafood and The Overlook bar for unparalleled views.

The Hideaway

Tucked away at 135 feet above the ocean, the adults-only spot features a suspended infinity pool – the only other pool of its kind having been first introduced on Icon – a DJ, bar, a terrace with whirlpools and vast ocean views.

Cruise Fever will board Star of the Seas on August 6 in Puerto Rico. Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know about this incredible new ship from Royal Caribbean.

Star of the Seas is the second of four Icon class ships from the world’s largest cruise line.