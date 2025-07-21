Princess Cruises Raising the Price of All-Inclusive Packages and Adding More Perks

Princess Cruises has announced that they are raising the price of their Premier and Plus packages, adding new perks, and removing perks that were seldom used.

Starting tomorrow on July 22, 2025, the prices and perks for Premier and Plus packages are changing. Princess Cruises said that the reason for the change is to offer greater flexibility and benefits that cruisers have been asking for.

The new prices will be as follows:

Princess Premier Package: $100 per day, up from $90

Princess Plus Package: $65 per day, up from $60

The above prices will be for all ships in Princess’ fleet except for their Sphere class vessels (Sun Princess and Star Princess). For Sphere class, prices will be:

Princess Premier Package: $105 per day

Princess Plus Package: $70 per day

Princess Cruises said that even with the price increase, the packages offer a savings from 50%-70% from purchasing the items separately.

Package Updates

The cruise line is adding in new perks to go along with the price increase.

For the Premier package, guests will now receive the following new shore excursion credit based on the length of the cruise.

Cruises six to nine days: $100

Cruises 10-20 days: $200

Cruises 21+ days: $300

The Plus package now includes two more casual meals per cruise, giving guests a total of four.

Both packages include all of the previous perks except for premium desserts, juice bar access, Medallion shipping, fitness classes, and Princess prizes. These perks will be removed due to low usage.

Drink packages, WiFi, OceanNow delivery, room service, and daily crew appreciation will continue to be included in the packages. Extras like specialty dining, unlimited photos, reserved theater seating will also be included in the Premier package.

If you have already purchased Premier or Plus for an upcoming Princess cruise, your current benefits will be honored.

Alfredo Jimenez, Princess Cruises Vice President, Onboard Revenue, gave the following statement:

“By thoughtfully evolving our packages, we’re ensuring they reflect what our guests truly desire, more flexibility, enhanced culinary experiences, and opportunities to explore ashore, all the while retaining the exceptional benefits they’ve come to expect. Ultimately, it’s about delivering an even more rewarding and personalized vacation experience.”

Princess Cruises said that they are dedicated to refining the offerings based on direct guest input.