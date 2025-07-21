shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Ship Adding Floating Marina for Water Activities

Cruise Ship Adding Floating Marina for Water Activities

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A cruise ship will soon have a new floating marina for water activities that will give guests onboard instant access to the ocean.

cruise ship floating deck
Villa Vie Residences Floating Oasis

Villa Vie Residences, a cruise line with a ship you can live on, has partnered with AquaBanas to add a Customized Floating Oasis to their ship, Odyssey.

The state-of-the-art platform will serve as a floating marina and recreational hub that will allow guests to participate in the following activities:

  • Water sports
  • Sunbathing
  • Social events
  • Easy ocean access
floating marina
Villa Vie Residences Floating Oasis

The marina will be able to be launched from both sides of the ship and is designed with both luxury and safety in mind. It can be utilized in tropical places when the ship is at anchor like the Maldives, Seychelles and the South Pacific.

It can also be used to enhance tendering operations where docking structures are limited or non-existent.

The cruise line said that it will enhance the at-sea lifestyle and compliment their mission to provide a unique, global living experience.

It is expected to debut on the ship in September 2025 when the ship visits the South Pacific.

floating oasis
Villa Vie Residences Floating Oasis

Mikael Petterson, Chairman of Villa Vie Residences, gave the following statement:

“With our global itinerary, we often visit breathtaking destinations that require tendering to reach shore. Our residents are seeking more than just a place to live – they want experiences. This innovative addition reflects our commitment to reimagining life at sea, combining luxury, exploration, and community.”

AquaBanas, known for their premium inflatable platforms used by superyachts and resorts worldwide, brings their cutting-edge design and marine engineering to this collaboration.

The custom structure will feature a lounging zone, water sport launch points, and seamless integration with the Villa Vie Odyssey for effortless access and tendering operations.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Ship Adding Floating Marina for Water Activities
Previous article
Reasons to Visit Celebration Key, Carnival’s New Port in The Bahamas
Next article
Princess Cruises Raising the Price of All-Inclusive Packages and Adding More Perks

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved