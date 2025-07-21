Cruise Ship Adding Floating Marina for Water Activities

A cruise ship will soon have a new floating marina for water activities that will give guests onboard instant access to the ocean.

Villa Vie Residences, a cruise line with a ship you can live on, has partnered with AquaBanas to add a Customized Floating Oasis to their ship, Odyssey.

The state-of-the-art platform will serve as a floating marina and recreational hub that will allow guests to participate in the following activities:

Water sports

Sunbathing

Social events

Easy ocean access

The marina will be able to be launched from both sides of the ship and is designed with both luxury and safety in mind. It can be utilized in tropical places when the ship is at anchor like the Maldives, Seychelles and the South Pacific.

It can also be used to enhance tendering operations where docking structures are limited or non-existent.

The cruise line said that it will enhance the at-sea lifestyle and compliment their mission to provide a unique, global living experience.

It is expected to debut on the ship in September 2025 when the ship visits the South Pacific.

Mikael Petterson, Chairman of Villa Vie Residences, gave the following statement:

“With our global itinerary, we often visit breathtaking destinations that require tendering to reach shore. Our residents are seeking more than just a place to live – they want experiences. This innovative addition reflects our commitment to reimagining life at sea, combining luxury, exploration, and community.”

AquaBanas, known for their premium inflatable platforms used by superyachts and resorts worldwide, brings their cutting-edge design and marine engineering to this collaboration.

The custom structure will feature a lounging zone, water sport launch points, and seamless integration with the Villa Vie Odyssey for effortless access and tendering operations.