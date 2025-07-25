shore excursions
Carnival Panorama Will Continue to Sail from Long Beach

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line continues to release new itineraries for 2027-2028 and this latest batch is for cruises on Carnival Panorama.

Carnival Panorama cruise ship
Carnival Panorama in Ensenada, Mexico. Photo: Cruise Fever

Carnival Panorama has sailed from Long Beach, California since its debut in December 2019. Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will keep the cruise ship in Long Beach through at least April 2028.

The over 50 new cruises on Carnival Panorama added by Carnival are mostly six- and eight-day cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

The shorter six-day cruises will feature an extended stay in Cabo San Lucas so guests can fully experience the area’s renowned beaches, water sports and vibrant nightlife. The ship will also spend a day in Ensenada.

The longer eight-day cruises will have the following four port stops:

  • Cabo San Lucas
  • La Paz
  • Mazatlán
  • Puerto Vallarta

Cabo San Lucas is known for its dramatic rock formations. La Paz is a the charming city known for its authentic Mexican culture and beautiful waterfront. Mazatlan is famous for its historic old town, golden beaches and traditional Mexican atmosphere.

Puerto Vallarta is a  vibrant city nestled between the Sierra Madre mountains and Banderas Bay, offering everything from art galleries and authentic cuisine to adventure excursions and pristine beaches.

These new cruises are now open for bookings.

carnival panorama long beach
Carnival Panorama in Long Beach, California.

Carnival Panorama is the last Vista ship built in its class and is the only cruise ship in the world with a Sky Zone indoor trampoline park. Other attractions on the ship are the SkyRide and WaterWorks water park.

The ship has a total capacity of more than 5,000 guests.

Carnival Cruise Line is one of the leading operators for West Coast cruisers with year-round sailings from Long Beach.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
