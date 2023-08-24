Princess Cruises Speeds Up Embarkation and Adds New Lunch Options

Princess Cruises has announced a few updates that includes expedited embarkation and new lunch options that are being rolled out on all of their cruise ships this month.



Princess Cruises will begin offering specialty dining for lunch in Crown Grill, Sabatini’s and The Catch on various days on each cruise. This new option for lunch will be rolled out to all 15 of their cruise ships by the end of the month.

The cruise line is also expanding expedited embarkation to get you on the ship even faster. They have enhanced “Green Lane” and “Blue Lane” for a more streamlined check-in process.

Guests who completed the required Travel Checklist steps and have received their Medallion prior to their cruise are designated as Green Lane, while guests with an incomplete checklist as well as those opting to pick up their Medallions during embarkation are designated as Blue Lane.

After a quick document check, Green Lane guests simply board the cruise ship by scanning their Medallion.

Blue Lane guests essentially follow similar procedures, but visit a Princess representative to confirm their travel documents and complete their checklist and/or pick up their Medallion at a terminal check-in station.

For guests who live in Canada, pre-cruise Medallion shipping will begin on September 25, 2023. This will be expanded to guests living in Australia and the UK in early 2024.

Guests who purchase a Princess Plus and Princess Premier package receive complimentary Medallion and accessory delivery, while those on a standard package can arrange to have their Medallions and accessories mailed for a fee of $10 (U.S.)/$15 (Canada).

Lastly, Princess Cruises is expanding their Medallion accessory offerings that include leather key chains for $7 each (if purchased before the cruise) and colorful Carabiner clip-on key chains for $15 each.

This is in addition to bracelets, lanyards, clip-ons, and necklaces that are currently available.