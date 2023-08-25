Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Adding More Overnight Port Stops to Future Cruises

Cruise Line Adding More Overnight Port Stops to Future Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Holland America Line
Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, is adding more late night and overnight port stops to cruises in 2025.

The cruise line will offer 62 overnight or late night departures from some of the most popular cities in Europe in 2025. Ports where cruise ships will overnight include:

  • Alexandria, Egypt
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel
  • Istanbul, Turkey
  • Newhaven (Edinburgh), Scotland
  • Reykjavik, Iceland
  • Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece
  • Stockholm, Sweden
  • Trieste (Venice), Italy
  • Valletta, Malta

32 ports will feature late night stays so guests can spend more time in popular cities.

“For Holland America Line, Europe 2025 is all about longer cruises, extended time in port and offering the most diverse range of itineraries from weeklong vacations to monthlong explorations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We have 10 departure cities this season, and we are excited to be back homeporting in Rotterdam with two ships, deepening our connection to our founding city. Anyone looking to explore Europe in-depth will be able to find a Holland America Line cruise tailored to their interests, whether it’s beach, history, nature, architecture, fjords, castles or cuisine.”

Holland America Line will have three cruise ships sailing in Europe in 2025, Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Oosterdam.

Cruises will range from seven to 42 days in length offering a wide variety of itineraries from Scotland to Egypt to Turkey to Greece to the Holy Land.

For a limited time, when you book 2025 Europe cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Holland America Line
