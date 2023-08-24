Carnival Cruise Line Releases Future Itineraries for 2025 Including Longer Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has released future itineraries for 2025 that range from cruises to Alaska to a longer sailings including a 29 day voyage.



Carnival Cruise Line is known as America’s Cruise Line and they have opened up more future cruises on two cruise ships for bookings. Cruises to Alaska on Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa are now available to book as well as longer Carnival Journeys sailings on both ships.

Carnival Luminosa will sail seven night cruises to Alaska from Seattle. The cruises will depart every Thursday and run from May 1, 2025 through September 11, 2025. Port stops include Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Before the cruise ship arrives in Seattle for the Alaskan cruises, the vessel will sail a 29 day cruise from Brisbane, Australia. The cruise will visit Japan and Alaska as it makes it way to Seattle.

Carnival Spirit will sail 21 seven night cruises from Seattle to Alaska starting on April 14, 2025. The final Alaskan cruise for the season will depart on September 9, 2025.

After the Alaskan cruise season is finished, the ship will sail a 15 day roundtrip cruise to Hawaii from Seattle. The cruise will visit Honolulu, Oahu; Kahului, Maui; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo in Hawaii, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

The cruise ship will sail two different Carnival Journeys sailings. The first is a two week cruise from Barcelona, Spain that will visit the Azores and Bermuda before arriving in Miami.

The second one will be a 15 night cruise through the Panama Canal that will visit Colombia, Costa Rica, and Cabo San Lucas.

Carnival Spirit will also sail from Seattle to New Orleans, on a 16 day Panama Canal cruise that departs October 11, 2025. The itinerary includes visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Puntarenas, Costa Rica, then transits the Panama Canal and stops in Cartagena.

“The wildlife, well-preserved natural wonder, the incredible experiences on shore and the welcoming locals are just some of the reasons why Alaska cruises are so popular with guests, and also why they tend to book quickly,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “These two ships will also build on our popular Carnival Journeys program, making more truly bucket-list destinations available on opposite sides of the world – with Carnival Luminosa’s amazing 29-day transpacific voyage visiting Japan and Carnival Spirit’s two cruises ahead of Alaska season, which will take the ship from Barcelona to Miami and then from Miami to San Francisco.”