Princess Cruises Adding New Dining Fees That Can Be Waived With a Package

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, one of the world’s leading premium cruise lines, is changing a few things regarding casual dining options on their cruise ships.

These new changes will go into effect for cruises that depart on or after August 12, 2023. The cruise line is rolling out prix fixe dining at Vines, Salty Dog Pub, O’Malleys, Ocean Terrace, Planks, Steamers, Alfredo’s, and GiGi’s.

These casual eateries will have new three-course, pre-fixed menus and guests sailing on standard Princess cruise fares will be charged $14.99 and individual selections will continue with a la carte pricing.

Guests who purchase Princess Premier will be able to dine at these locations at no extra cost as many times as they like throughout the cruise. Guests how purchase Princess Plus will get two prix fixe meals at any casual dining location per cruise.

Complimentary dining options for all guests are multi-course meals in all main dining rooms, buffet-style delights at World Fresh Market and Horizons Court, treats at the International Café, poolside offerings at Slice, Coffee & Cones, and more, as well as traditional stateroom breakfast available using the classic door hanger menus.

Another change that Princess is making is a $14.99 per charge per cruise for guests who would like to have on-demand location based delivery with OceanNow. This fee is waived for those who purchase the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

These packages will also waive the standard $5 per delivery room service charge.

Pricing for the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages will remain the same with these new changes. There will be no increase making them an even better value than before.

Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages offer a 70% or more in savings compared to purchasing items a la carte. They include everything from WiFi to drink packages to daily gratuities and more.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
