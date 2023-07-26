Sponsored Links
Carnival Jubilee Receives the Cruise Line’s Iconic Funnel

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
The final stage of construction continues on Carnival Cruise Line’s next new ship, Carnival Jubilee, as the vessel receives the cruise line’s signature funnel.

On Tuesday, cranes lowered the top of the funnel in place atop Carnival Jubilee, which is docked alongside the outfitting pier at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. The cruise ship’s crowning took place just a few days after it first hit the water in its float out from the shipyard’s covered dry dock and successfully completed a series of tests on its bow thrusters and stabilizers.

“Seeing Carnival Jubilee sport the Carnival funnel, the quintessential symbol she’s a ship made for fun, is a gratifying milestone that builds on the excitement after just watching her float out and reveal another important symbol – the Texas star on her bow that signals her Texas pride,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Construction continues now as shipbuilding crews outfit the new ship with groundbreaking features already thrilling guests on board Excel-class sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration – including BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster encircling Carnival Jubilee’s new funnel.

The cruise ship will feature popular dining, including the third Emeril’s restaurant at sea – Emeril’s Bistro 717, and all-new fun, unique and immersive ocean-themed experiences in two new zones: Currents and The Shores.

Carnival Jubilee will debut on December 23, 2023, sailing year-round Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, Texas with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
