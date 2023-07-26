New Cruise Line Sailing First Cruise Next Week

Explora Journeys, a brand new luxury cruise line from MSC Group, will sail its first cruise next week after taking delivery of their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I.



EXPLORA I will depart on her maiden voyage on August 1, 2023, a week long cruise to Iceland and Scotland from Copenhagen, Denmark.

The luxury cruise ship will spend several weeks in Northern Europe, offering a range of different itineraries, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The cruise ship will spend the fall season in North America, the winter in the Caribbean, and spring on the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii before returning to Europe in Summer 2024. During all cruises, the ship will call lesser-traveled ports for guests to enjoy a more authentic experience.

The luxury cruise ship will offer cruises from seven to 11 nights in length during its inaugural season.

Non-conventional arrival and departure times combined with overnight stays in port will allow Explora Journeys to offer guests exclusive access to once in a lifetime experiences and a slower pace of travel.

EXPLORA I offers 461 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences designed to be ‘Homes at Sea’ for guests. Each one offers sweeping ocean views, a private terrace, a choice of eleven distinct culinary experiences, across six vibrant restaurants plus in-suite dining, twelve bars and lounges, (eight indoor and four outdoor), Chef’s Kitchen, four swimming pools, extensive outdoor decks with 64 private cabanas, wellness facilities, and refined entertainment.

EXPLORA I is the first of four cruise ships for Explore Journeys. EXPLORA II is currently being built and will come into service in August 2024, followed by EXPLORA III in 2026 and EXPLORA IV in 2027.