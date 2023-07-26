Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNew Cruise Line Sailing First Cruise Next Week

New Cruise Line Sailing First Cruise Next Week

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Explora Journeys, a brand new luxury cruise line from MSC Group, will sail its first cruise next week after taking delivery of their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I.

EXPLORA I will depart on her maiden voyage on August 1, 2023, a week long cruise to Iceland and Scotland from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The luxury cruise ship will spend several weeks in Northern Europe, offering a range of different itineraries, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The cruise ship will spend the fall season in North America, the winter in the Caribbean, and spring on the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii before returning to Europe in Summer 2024.  During all cruises, the ship will call lesser-traveled ports for guests to enjoy a more authentic experience.

The luxury cruise ship will offer cruises from seven to 11 nights in length during its inaugural season.

Sponsored Links

Non-conventional arrival and departure times combined with overnight stays in port will allow Explora Journeys to offer guests exclusive access to once in a lifetime experiences and a slower pace of travel.

EXPLORA I offers 461 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences designed to be ‘Homes at Sea’ for guests. Each one offers sweeping ocean views, a private terrace, a choice of eleven distinct culinary experiences, across six vibrant restaurants plus in-suite dining, twelve bars and lounges, (eight indoor and four outdoor), Chef’s Kitchen, four swimming pools, extensive outdoor decks with 64 private cabanas, wellness facilities, and refined entertainment.

View Prices on Cruises on Explora Journeys

EXPLORA I is the first of four cruise ships for Explore Journeys. EXPLORA II is currently being built and will come into service in August 2024, followed by EXPLORA III in 2026 and EXPLORA IV in 2027.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsNew Cruise Line Sailing First Cruise Next Week
Previous article
10 Things to Never Do on the Pool Deck of a Cruise Ship
Next article
Carnival Jubilee Receives the Cruise Line’s Iconic Funnel

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,427FollowersFollow
9,582FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share