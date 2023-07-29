Sponsored Links
Two More Carnival Cruise Ships Receive Perfect 100 Health Scores

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Over the past several weeks, two more Carnival Cruise Line ships received a perfect 100 health score during unannounced inspections.

(Photo Credit: Andy Newman/CCL)

The two Carnival cruise ships that received perfect health scores in recent weeks were Carnival Venezia and Carnival Conquest.  Carnival Venezia, the latest cruise ship to join Carnival’s fleet, was inspected after its very first cruise from a U.S. port.

Carnival Cruise Line has now had five of their cruise ships ace health inspections in 2023. The three previous Carnival Funships that scored a perfect 100 were Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Sunshine.

The surprise health inspections are held twice a year for all cruise ships that sail from or to a U.S. port. The inspections are done by the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation program and generally take two to five inspectors 6-8 hours to examine a ship.

During the inspections, the following areas of cruise ships are checked out: medical facilities, portable water systems, swimming pools, whirlpool spas, galleys and dining rooms, child activity centers, hotel accommodations, ventilation systems, and common area of the ship.

Cruise ships are scored on a 100-point scale. Criteria are assigned a point value; points are deducted from the score when there is a pattern of similar violations of the same criteria or when there is a single, significant violation.

Points are deducted from that score based on public health significance. An 85 or below is a failing score.

Carnival Venezia is currently offering cruises from New York City and Carnival Conquest is homeporting in Miami, Florida.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
