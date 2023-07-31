Cruise Line Sails First Cruise in 18 Months and Announces New Ships

Crystal Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, sailed their first cruise in 18 months under new ownership after going bankrupt in early 2022. In addition, the cruise line announced four new cruises ships that will debut over the next six years.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Crystal Cruises has relaunched under A&K Travel Group and Crystal Serenity set sail today on the cruise line’s first sailing in 18 months. The cruise ship received a multi-million dollar renovation and is the first of two ships returning to service under the Crystal brand.

“Crystal has been recognized for decades for exceptional experiences and we are excited to welcome guests back onboard for its new gilded era,” said A&K Travel Group CEO, Cristina Levis. “In just one year, we’ve been able to revitalize the ships, a feat nearly unheard of in our industry. It is an honor to be signaling this new chapter better than ever and right on schedule, all while retaining 80% of Crystal’s beloved crew on board.”

Sponsored Links



After the first cruise from Marseille to Lisbon, Crystal Serenity will sail towards Northern Europe with port stops in the UK, Ireland, and Iceland. The cruise ship then travels to the Americas offering experiences as north as Canada to as south as Cartagena, Colombia, before beginning the 2024 World Cruise.

The 2024 World Cruise will span 125 nights visiting 29 countries and 62 destinations.

Crystal Serenity’s sister ship Crystal Symphony is currently undergoing renovations and will resume service for its inaugural voyage from Athens on September 1.

In addition, Crystal Cruises signed a memorandum of agreement with two European shipbuilders for four new cruise ships over the next six years. The ships include two expedition vessels and two classic cruise ships.