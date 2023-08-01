Seabourn Takes Delivery of New Expedition Cruise Ship

Seabourn, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, took delivery of their newest expedition cruise ship, Seabourn Pursuit.

Seabourn Pursuit is the ultra-luxury cruise line’s second expedition ship, Seabourn Venture was added to the fleet last year. Seabourn Pursuit will enter service on August 12, 2023 and sail five cruises in the Mediterranean before embarking on two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean.

On October 10, 2023, Seabourn Pursuit will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition cruises, taking guests to remote corners of the globe. The cruise ship will head south for expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.

“I am honored to share this incredible moment with the entire Seabourn family as we welcome Seabourn Pursuit, our highly anticipated second ultra-luxury expedition ship, into our fleet,” expressed Natalya Leahy, Seabourn President. “With remarkable craftsmanship by the Mariotti team, an abundance of space, and the breathtaking style of Tihany Design, Seabourn Pursuit raises the bar for ultra-luxury expedition travel. We are grateful to Mariotti and Tihany Design for their expertise in shaping and making our dream come true for our guests.”

“Today, one year after the delivery of Seabourn Venture, we are very happy to have completed and delivered her sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit,” said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti. “We are truly proud to have built the most outstanding ultra-luxury expedition ship for Seabourn, one of the leading cruise lines in the luxury market. This is another important masterpiece for Italian shipbuilding coming out of T. Mariotti shipyard, demonstrating again that our leadership in this sector is well consolidated. Thanks to Seabourn, all people involved in this journey, Lloyd’s Register and the pencil of Adam Tihany, here is the new expedition jewel.”

Following its inaugural Antarctic season, Seabourn Pursuit will head across the islands of the South Pacific and eventually to Australia, which will be the start of the cruise line’s first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024.