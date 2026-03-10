Port Canaveral with Update on 3,700-Space Parking Garage Coming Soon

The busiest cruise port in 2025 is getting ready for even more cruise passengers in 2026, and a new update for a parking garage that can hold 3,732 cars is getting a lot of attention.

Port Canaveral is already very accessible for cruisers looking to drive to the port and park during their vacation. I’ve done this drive a few times myself and always found it to be a seamless experience.

Now the port is getting ready for a new phase for its massive parking garage.

This week, Port Canaveral officials confirmed that the Cruise Terminal 6 East garage has officially entered its vertical construction phase with placement of a massive 36-ton concrete wall section.

If You Build It They Will Cruise

The truth is that the parking garage is being built because so many cruisers are already sailing out of Port Canaveral. So, the “Field of Dreams” adage doesn’t exactly fit here.

But now with easier accessibility to the port, it makes the decision to drive over flying a larger consideration.

The new facility is a direct response to Port Canaveral’s record-breaking growth. In the 2025 fiscal year, the port reclaimed its title as the world’s busiest cruise port, handling over 8.6 million passengers.

Did you know that about 80% of these travelers drive to the port? That’s a pretty large percentage, so parking has become a major bottleneck on some cruise days.

This new 13-story parking garage is designed to help that congestion, specifically serving passengers for major cruise lines like Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise line.

Project Fast Facts

Capacity: 3,732 parking spaces.

3,732 parking spaces. Cost: $93 million.

$93 million. Total Port Capacity: Once finished, the port will offer nearly 17,500 total spaces in total.

Once finished, the port will offer nearly 17,500 total spaces in total. Timeline: Scheduled to open in Fall 2026, just in time for the winter high season.

Building While Sailing

No one wants to miss out on a cruise because of a parking garage being built, so to avoid any delays or cancelations of cruises, contractors are using a “building while sailing” approach.

The news today is that a huge wall section has been put into place. Crews can advance the 13-story build level-by-level without suspending cruise schedules.

Besides just adding spots, the garage will feature modern tech like automated, cashless entry lanes and dedicated zones for rideshare services to help keep traffic moving on the surrounding Florida roads.

“Port Canaveral is not only the world’s busiest cruise port, but also one of the nation’s most convenient and easily accessible. Our focus on customers is essential to delivering a high-quality guest experience,” said Captain John W. Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “This new parking garage is an investment in our commitment to making Port Canaveral the best it can be for our valued cruise partners and their guests.”