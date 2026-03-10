Dinner in an Hour? Carnival’s New ‘Express Dining’ Now on 15 Ships

Carnival Cruise Line just announced a new program that will allow passenger to enjoy their entire meal in the main dining room in under an hour.

A huge part of the cruising experience is the food. And cruise ships have more dining options than most first-time cruisers can even fathom.

But sometimes those main dining room experiences can take a while. In fact, on more than one occasion I’ve missed the main show in the theater because dinner just took too long.

Sure, sometimes a nice long dinner with friends and other travelers can be a very enjoyable experience. But other times you just want amazing food in a reasonable amount of time.

I know I’m not alone in this.

And that’s one reason Carnival Cruise Line just announced a new rollout called Express Dining.

It looks like the “Fun Ships” are finally offering a fun, fast alternative for those nights when you don’t want to dedicate your entire evening to a table in the Main Dining Room.

Here is what we know about this new program from today’s press release.

The 60-Minute Mission

This new dining program is all about pace. Express Dining is a new “fast track” option within the regular Main Dining Room service, specifically designed to get you from your appetizer to your dessert in under 60 minutes.

At least, that’s the goal.

It’s the answer for those nights when the comedy show is in 45 minutes, the kids are starting to lose their minds, or when you just don’t feel like having an “experience”. You just want a great meal.

You’ll still get great service and high-quality food, but the “dead time” between courses is cut down dramatically.

How It Works

This service is fully integrated into Carnival’s HUB App. When you’re ready to eat, you’ll check in via the app like you normally would. When you do, a new prompt will appear, asking if you want to opt-in to “Express Dining.”

It’s important to note this option is only for those using Your Time Dining.

If you have traditional, assigned seating (6 p.m. or 8:15 p.m.), you’ll probably stick with the standard pacing, though reports suggest staff will always try to expedite for guests who ask.

Table Sizes

The other caveat is table size. Express Dining is limited to groups of six or fewer. If you have a massive table of 12, the logistics of a 60-minute service are still a bit too complicated for a program like this.

But if you’re eating with that many people, you probably don’t want to rush it anyway.

Rollout Schedule

Carnival is rolling this out right now. As of this morning, March 10, the program is live on 15 ships, including the new Excel-class (Mardi Gras, Celebration, Jubilee) and other ships like Venezia and Firenze).

Here’s the full list of ships on which Express Dining is currently available:

Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Venezia, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Dream, Carnival Glory, Carnival Freedom

The rest of the fleet is expected to have the new service active by the end of May 2026.

It should be noted that Royal Caribbean has a similar program, although their approach is a little different and times aren’t quite as fast.

While Carnival has introduced a specific “Express” opt-in, Royal Caribbean chose to overhaul its entire Main Dining Room menu back in 2023 to streamline the experience for everyone. By reducing the number of nightly options and moving to themed menus, they aimed to shave about 15 minutes off the average dinner, targeting a consistent 75-minute service fleetwide.

Bottom Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s president, Christine Duffy, said the program will give guests more time to enjoy all the other onboard fun on Carnival ships.

“Our guests continue to tell us they value greater flexibility in how they spend their time on board, and Express Dining was designed with that in mind,” she stated.

This is a smart move that finally addresses one complaint about the Main Dining Room: “It just takes too long.”

I look forward to testing it out myself and see if that 60-minute goal is possible to achieve while still not feeling rushed. It’s a careful balance and cruisers will be the judge.