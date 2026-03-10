115 Days, 10 Late-Night Ports, and $3,000 in Credit: Princess Announces 2028 World Cruise

Princess Cruises has just revealed an epic 49-port 2028 World Cruise on a 2,000-passenger ship.

The 115-day voyage onboard Coral Princess is scheduled to depart on January 3, 2028, offering roundtrip options from either Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles.

The sailing covers about 36,000 nautical miles and crosses both the Equator and the International Date Line.

More Overnights and Late Stays

One of the common complaints of world cruising is the half-day stop that barely allows for a meal, let alone exploration.

This 2028 itinerary allows for more time to enjoy the ports of call through the “More Ashore” program.

Overnight Stays: The ship will remain docked overnight in Cape Town, South Africa, and Auckland, New Zealand. This allows for two full days of exploration at each destination.

The ship will remain docked overnight in Cape Town, South Africa, and Auckland, New Zealand. This allows for two full days of exploration at each destination. Late-Night Stays: There are 10 scheduled departures late into the evening, including stops in Barcelona, Sydney, Casablanca, and Honolulu.

There are 10 scheduled departures late into the evening, including stops in Barcelona, Sydney, Casablanca, and Honolulu. UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The itinerary is specifically designed to hit 39 UNESCO sites, ranging from the Adriatic of Dubrovnik to the volcanoes of Hawaii.

A New Stop for the History Books

One of the most unique details in this world cruise itinerary is the maiden call to Mossel Bay, South Africa.

While many cruises stop in the region for wildlife, Mossel Bay offers a lot for history lovers to enjoy as well. This destination is home to huge caves containing archaeological evidence of modern human behavior dating back thousands of years.

This world cruise is also introducing formal safari shore excursions at South African preserves like Aquila and Pumba, where travelers can see lions, leopards, elephants, buffalo, and rhinoceroses.

The Itinerary Basics

Coral Princess, with a 2,000-double guest capacity, is right in the middle ground between mega-ships and smaller luxury vessels.

This size allows it to go through the Panama Canal while still not feeling “oversized” for such a long voyage. The ship was built in 2002 and is about 91,627 gross tons in size.

Timeline: 115 days total, with flexible segments available ranging from 20 to 100 days.

115 days total, with flexible segments available ranging from 20 to 100 days. Ports and Places: 49 ports across 24 countries and 5 continents.

49 ports across 24 countries and 5 continents. Major Regions: The route passes through the Panama Canal, moves through the South Pacific to Australia and New Zealand, crosses the Indian Ocean to Africa, and finishes with a Mediterranean and Atlantic crossing.

The route passes through the Panama Canal, moves through the South Pacific to Australia and New Zealand, crosses the Indian Ocean to Africa, and finishes with a Mediterranean and Atlantic crossing. Booking Incentives: Captain’s Circle members are eligible for up to $3,000 in onboard credit per stateroom.

You can check out this cruise here on the official Princess Cruises website.

A dedicated World Cruise 2028 Facebook Group has already been started so future passengers can connect nearly two years before the voyage begins.

According to the page, “This private group is designed to bring together the tight-knit community of world (cruise) travelers, made up of those that have traveled on past Princess World Cruises, those that are currently cruising, or will cruise soon, and those that are interested in booking a future World Cruise.”