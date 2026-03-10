Cruise News115 Days, 10 Late-Night Ports, and $3,000 in Credit: Princess Announces 2028...

115 Days, 10 Late-Night Ports, and $3,000 in Credit: Princess Announces 2028 World Cruise

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Princess Cruises has just revealed an epic 49-port 2028 World Cruise on a 2,000-passenger ship.

Coral Princess World Cruise 2028
ID 435584827 | Cruise © Nancy Pauwels | Dreamstime

The 115-day voyage onboard Coral Princess is scheduled to depart on January 3, 2028, offering roundtrip options from either Fort Lauderdale or Los Angeles.

The sailing covers about 36,000 nautical miles and crosses both the Equator and the International Date Line.

More Overnights and Late Stays

One of the common complaints of world cruising is the half-day stop that barely allows for a meal, let alone exploration.

This 2028 itinerary allows for more time to enjoy the ports of call through the “More Ashore” program.

  • Overnight Stays: The ship will remain docked overnight in Cape Town, South Africa, and Auckland, New Zealand.  This allows for two full days of exploration at each destination.
  • Late-Night Stays: There are 10 scheduled departures late into the evening, including stops in Barcelona, Sydney, Casablanca, and Honolulu.
  • UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The itinerary is specifically designed to hit 39 UNESCO sites, ranging from the Adriatic of Dubrovnik to the volcanoes of Hawaii.

2028 World Cruise Coral Princess

A New Stop for the History Books

One of the most unique details in this world cruise itinerary is the maiden call to Mossel Bay, South Africa.

While many cruises stop in the region for wildlife, Mossel Bay offers a lot for history lovers to enjoy as well.  This destination is home to huge caves containing archaeological evidence of modern human behavior dating back thousands of years.

This world cruise is also introducing formal safari shore excursions at South African preserves like Aquila and Pumba, where travelers can see lions, leopards, elephants, buffalo, and rhinoceroses.

The Itinerary Basics

Coral Princess, with a 2,000-double guest capacity, is right in the middle ground between mega-ships and smaller luxury vessels.

This size allows it to go through the Panama Canal while still not feeling “oversized” for such a long voyage.  The ship was built in 2002 and is about 91,627 gross tons in size.

  • Timeline: 115 days total, with flexible segments available ranging from 20 to 100 days.
  • Ports and Places: 49 ports across 24 countries and 5 continents.
  • Major Regions: The route passes through the Panama Canal, moves through the South Pacific to Australia and New Zealand, crosses the Indian Ocean to Africa, and finishes with a Mediterranean and Atlantic crossing.
  • Booking Incentives: Captain’s Circle members are eligible for up to $3,000 in onboard credit per stateroom.

You can check out this cruise here on the official Princess Cruises website.

A dedicated World Cruise 2028 Facebook Group has already been started so future passengers can connect nearly two years before the voyage begins.

According to the page, “This private group is designed to bring together the tight-knit community of world (cruise) travelers, made up of those that have traveled on past Princess World Cruises, those that are currently cruising, or will cruise soon, and those that are interested in booking a future World Cruise.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise News115 Days, 10 Late-Night Ports, and $3,000 in Credit: Princess Announces 2028...
Previous article
Dinner in an Hour? Carnival’s New ‘Express Dining’ Now on 15 Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts