Royal Caribbean Adding America’s Got Talent LIVE To New Ship, Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean is bringing America’s Got Talent LIVE to their next new cruise ship that will debut this summer, Legend of the Seas.

America’s Got Talent LIVE is coming to sea for the first time ever and will be a reimagined extensions of the hit global variety show.

America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas will amplify what has made the Got Talent franchise a global cultural phenomenon. Legend’s Royal Theater will showcase a dynamic lineup of unique acts featuring performers from the Got Talent universe, from magicians and musicians to acrobats, aerialists and more.

This newest addition to Legend of the Seas will compliment an incredible entertainment lineup that will include Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, the AquaTheater, and Absolute Zero.

The AquaTheater will feature deck-defying high divers, aerialists, robots and dancers. Absolute Zero will be the largest ice arena at sea and feature show-stopping performances.

Christine Coachman, vice president of entertainment, Royal Caribbean, gave the following statement about this new addition:

“At Royal Caribbean, we are constantly redefining live entertainment at every turn—bringing jaw-dropping performances to life across stage, air, water, and ice—and America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas is the perfect expression of that vision.

“As one of the most acclaimed entertainment franchises on television, America’s Got Talent perfectly reflects our commitment to bold, world-class experiences that will truly wow our audiences on Legend.”

Erica Gadecki, Executive Vice President of Partnership Solutions, Fremantle, added:

“We’re thrilled to bring Got Talent to an all-new at sea experience as we set sail for the first time with Royal Caribbean. We can’t wait to showcase incredible acts from around the world on a brand-new stage onboard, creating an unforgettable experience for fans.”

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 4, 2026 and start off by sailing seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean. In the fall, the cruise ship will reposition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and offer six- and eight-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Every cruise on the ship out of Florida will visit Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.