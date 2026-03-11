Cruise Line Announces Visits to Over 60 New Ports

A cruise line has announced visits to over 60 new ports in 2026, 2027 and 2028 thanks to their smaller ships that can visit almost anywhere in the world.

SeaDream Yacht Club will visit 60+ new ports over the next couple years on their two ships, SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

New for this year, SeaDream will visit Primosten, Croatia; Syvota, Greece; Galaxidi, Greece; Tinos, Greece; and Setúbal, Portugal. The cruise line will also return to Fajardo Bay, Puerto Rico for the first time in 10 years.

In 2027, SeaDream will visit 27 new ports across Northern Europe, the British Isles and the Mediterranean. This expansion triples the number of voyages compared with 2026 and demonstrates the company’s ambition to explore new frontiers.

Port highlights of these cruises that visit everywhere from Portuguese fishing villages to the Fresh Riviera include:

Arendal & Brønnøysund, Norway

Caen‑Ouistreham, Franc

Capraia, Italy

Castellon & Ceuta, Spain

Fair Isle & Stromness, Scotland

Kinsale & Youghal, Ireland

Lagos, Portugal

Vágur, Faroe Islands

Other new ports include Dartmouth and Poole in England; Dundee, Montrose and Oban in Scotland; Skudeneshavn in Norway; Porto Montenegro; and Saint‑Raphaël on the French Riviera.

Many itineraries also incorporate new turnaround ports at Leith (Edinburgh) and Portsmouth, extending the cruise line’s reach into the British Isles. Guests can expect itineraries such as Oslo‑to‑Edinburgh, Glasgow‑to‑Dublin, and Valletta‑to‑Rome (for the 2027 solar eclipse).

For 2028, the cruise line will visit 28 maiden ports across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Caribbean. The season emphasizes intimate access to towns that larger cruise ships skip.

Signature new destinations include:

Portonovi, Montenegro

Visby & Fjällbacka, Sweden

Port St. Charles, Barbados & St. Pierre, Martinique

Bol (Brač), Croatia & Carloforte (Isola di San Pietro), Italy

These new ports are in addition to extended stays in Portofino, Dubrovnik, the Dalmatian Coast and Norway’s fjords. Together, they offer guests the chance to explore Europe and the Caribbean in a way that larger luxury cruise lines simply cannot.

Andreas Brynestad, President and CEO of SeaDream Yacht Club, said the following:

“Our guests crave authenticity and freedom—to discover places that are difficult to reach on their own, linger longer in small harbors, and truly feel at home on a private yacht. With our 2026 season now underway and the 2027–2028 itineraries adding dozens of maiden calls, we’re inviting travelers to explore more of the world with SeaDream.”