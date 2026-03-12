Viking’s Fleet Continues to Grow After Taking Delivery of Another Longship

Cruise NewsViking's Fleet Continues to Grow After Taking Delivery of Another Longship

By Ben Souza
Viking continues to grow their fleet of more than 100 cruise ships as they took delivery of another river ship that will sail in Europe.

Viking Eldir is the newest Longship to enter Viking’s fleet. The 190-passenger ship was built at Meyer’s Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany.

Viking Eldir is a sister ship to the cruise line’s award winning Longship and will offer cruises on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers. Itineraries offered on the ship include the Rhine Getaway, Grand European Tour, Passage to Eastern Europe, European Sojourn and Christmas on the Rhine.

The ship was specifically built to navigate the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers. Viking Eldir features Viking’s elegant Scandinavian design and industry-leading innovations for which Viking is known, including a space-saving square bow, three full decks, indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, asymmetric corridor and true two-room suites.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement:

“We are pleased to welcome the Viking Eldir to our growing river fleet. With our exclusive docking locations, we proudly bring our guests closer to destinations along the great rivers of the world. Now, with the addition of our newest Viking Longship, we look forward to inviting even more curious travelers to explore Europe in Viking comfort.”

With the delivery of Viking Eldir, Viking still has another 34 new ships that will enter service by 2031. They include 22 river ships, 10 ocean ships and two expedition ships.

The cruise line expects to have 112 river ships in service by 2028 and 25 ocean and expedition ships by 2031.

