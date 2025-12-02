Port Canaveral Back on Top as World’s Busiest Cruise Port

Port Canaveral is back on top as the world’s busiest cruise port after seeing over 8.6 million passenger movements in FY 2025. This represents a 13% increase over FY 2024.

This year was the busiest year in Port Canaveral’s history. They currently have 18 cruise ships that homeport at the port across seven different cruise lines.

Port Canaveral now offers over 1,000 cruises each year and they recently right-sized six terminals and parking facilities to meet the increase in demand for cruises.

A $912 million five-year capital improvement initiative will help expand two existing terminals, develop a seventh new cruise terminal campus, add parking facilities, and deploy new technology to make sailing from the Central Florida region even more accessible and convenient.

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. gave the following statement:

“Earning this distinction is a direct reflection of our ongoing commitment and focused efforts to be the best port possible, providing a high-quality experience for all cruise guests sailing from our Port.

“With thanks to our hard-working teams and the confidence we’ve earned from the cruise lines, this milestone underscores our commitment to supporting our cruise partners’ business growth.”

Port Canaveral is one of the cruise industry’s most popular drive-to markets with easy access to and from modern terminals, ample adjacent parking, and convenient, centralized location.