Cruise Line’s Phone Number Gets Disconnected, Is This the End?

Seven years ago, a new cruise line launched that was promising to sell cabins/condos on a cruise ship that you can live in starting at just $155,000.

Storylines was originally going to buy three older cruise ships and convert them into ships that you can live on.

A year later, the cruise line moved in a new direction and announced a brand new ship that they were going to build that would be unlike any other at sea. A launch date was set for 2023 and prices went up to ranging from $352,000 to $8 million per cabin.

In 2021, Storylines said that construction would begin on this new ship in 2022, after delays from the Covid-19 pandemic. It would be built at the Brodosplit shipyard in Croatia.

In early 2022, the shipyard filed for provisional bankruptcy due to banking sanctions against Russian institutions.

The block was lifted in 2023 and the shipyard moved away from bankruptcy. However, construction on Storylines’ ship, MV Narrative, never began. The launch date continued to get pushed back and the last date the cruise line gave was December 2026.

The cruise line continued to promote and sell cabins on the ship. Several future owners who bought cabins on the ship canceled and asked for refunds due to delays in building the vessel. Many of them posted online about delays in receiving their refunds.

Others have canceled and bought a cabin on Crescent Seas, a new luxury cruise line launching next year that will also have ships you can live on.

Fast forward to today, December 2025. The phone number for Storylines has been disconnected. Cruise Fever attempted to call the number listed on their website and received the following message:

“You have reached a number that has been disconnected or is no longer in service. Please check the number and try your call again.”

Posts on Storylines’ social media accounts have been fewer and fewer. On their recent Thanksgiving Facebook post, one user commented, “Where did Storylines go? All numbers disconnected, trying to get my money deposit back.”

While the cruise line’s website is still up, it looks like Storylines will join the likes of Blue World Voyages and others who have tried to launch a ship that you can live on, but were never able to set sail.