New Residential Cruise Line Buys Second Ship

Crescent Seas, a new cruise line that is selling cabins on ships that you live in, is adding a second ship they are buying from Oceania Cruises.

Insignia will be the second residential cruise ship in Crescent Seas’ fleet in 2027. The cruise line earlier announced that they purchased Seven Seas Navigator from Regent that will begin sailing with them in 2026.

The new cruise ship will stay in Oceania’s fleet until late 2027. The vessel will then receive a $50 million makeover and feature 290 residences that you can buy with prices ranging from $650,000 to $10 million.

Cabins will open for sale to the public later this summer from the sales gallery on the 8th floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.

Sales on their first ship, Navigator, open for sale on April 9 with cabins costing between $750,000 to $8 million.

Amenities will include private butler service, refined gourmet dining, bespoke on-deck experiences, Starlink internet connection, and more.

The cruise ships will spend up to five days in port at a time and visit all seven continents.

Each cruise ship will be staffed by its existing onboard service provider, The Apollo Group, which will manage all onboard hospitality and culinary offerings. The company has over five decades of expertise in luxury cruising.

Russell W. Galbut, Co Founder & Managing Principal, Crescent Heights and Founder and Chairman of Crescent Seas, gave the following statement:

“As a developer, I know real estate has always been defined by location, location, location, as we say. With Crescent Seas, we’ve eliminated that limitation. Residents will have a view corridor like never before. Now, your home isn’t bound to a single address – it moves with you, taking you to the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”

Marisa Galbut, President of Crescent Seas, added:

“Imagine traveling the world without ever leaving the comfort of your own home. With our ownership model, families can share once-in-a-lifetime experiences seamlessly. Forget the hassle of planning vacations—embrace the freedom of remote work while exploring the world from your own residence at sea.”

Crescent Seas plans on adding three more luxury residence cruise ships over the next five years.

There is currently only one fully dedicated residential cruise ship sailing right now, The World. Villa Vie Residences also has a ship that you can buy a cabin and live in, but they also offer short term rentals.