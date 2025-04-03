New Cruise Ship Terminal Opens in Barcelona

A new cruise ship terminal opened in Barcelona that will be used by MSC Cruises and their sister cruise line, Explora Journeys.

EXPLORA II was the first ship to use the new terminal that was designed by renowned Catalonion architecture firm Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura.

MSC World Europa, MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Magnifica, MSC Orchestra and EXPLORA II will all use the terminal during their summer cruises in the Mediterranean.

In 2027, shore power will be added to the terminal so cruise ships can turn off their engines while in port.

The terminal has a retail area and a VIP lounge for premium guests.

The building has been designed to provide continuity with the cruise experience. From the moment passengers arrive, they set out on a seamless journey that reflects the elegance, comfort, and service they will find on board.

The terminal uses solar power and natural light for maximum energy efficiency. It has achieved Gold Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman MSC Group, gave the following statement:

“Barcelona has been a strategic partner for MSC Group for more than four decades and for MSC Cruises for more than 25 years, and our commitment is unwavering. The new terminal is not just an investment in modern port infrastructure but demonstrates that we are aligned with the city’s strategy for a more balanced and sustainable model of tourism, all whilst bringing positive economic benefits to the region.

“We look forward to this new chapter with the Port of Barcelona as our guests from MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys enjoy the benefits that this modern, innovative and sustainable cruise facility brings.”