Construction Begins on New Philadelphia Cruise Terminal

After more than 10 years, Philadelphia is going to have a major cruise ship port again. Construction on the brand-new PhilaPort Cruise Terminal has officially begun, and the 16-acre site is scheduled to start welcoming Norwegian Cruise Line passengers in April 2026.

Norwegian’s Ship Coming to Philly

Norwegian Cruise Line’s first Jewel-class ship will be coming to Philadelphia for an initial April 16 sailing in 2026. The 2,376-passenger vessel, Norwegian Jewel, which was built in 2005, will offer 7-day round-trip itineraries out of the port all through the summer.

The ship will offer Philadelphia residents sailings to Bermuda, with overnights in King’s Wharf and another port visit in Charleston, SC.

There is also a 9-day sailing scheduled for the ship on August 27 which will allow guests to enjoy 3 days in Bermuda.

In November 2026 Jewel will then move to PortMiami before crossing the Atlantic in the Spring of 2027.

The New Terminal

There is a 7-year berthing agreement between the port and cruise line with an initial commitment of 41 sailings per year.

Norwegian Cruise Line is leading construction efforts on the land side of things while the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) handles the water side of the operation.

The new terminal will be right near Philadelphia’s international airport, making transportation even easier for cruise guests who fly into the city.

The port estimates the new terminal will create about 2,185 jobs and roughly $300 in annual revenue throughout the area.

2026 is going to be a busy year for the “City of Brotherly Love” as well, since the opening of the new cruise terminal will also coincide with the county’s 250th birthday celebration.

President of NCL, David J. Herrera, said this about Norwegian Jewel coming to the city: “We remain committed to our guests to create unforgettable memories, so they can vacation better with us. We are particularly proud to partner with PhilaPort to launch cruising in the area, making it even more accessible to the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.”