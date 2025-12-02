Virgin Voyages Adds Monthly Pass for Cruises to Alaska

Virgin Voyages has added a monthly pass on adults only cruises to Alaska in 2026 on Brilliant Lady.

The monthly pass on Brilliant Lady will offer four different windows and pricing with voyages starting on May 28 and running through the end of September.

The following is included in Virgin’s monthly pass for cruises to Alaska:

Central Sea Terrace cabin for two Sailors

Daily drink credits

Complimentary Shore Things (up to $250 per Sailor)

Dedicated Glacier Discovery Excursion

Upgraded Work From Sea WiFi

Laundry service throughout the voyage

Thermal spa passes

Priority boarding and welcome receptions with the Crew

How much will a monthly pass cost? The price varies depending depending on the month and includes Virgin’s Premium Fare and service gratuities for two. The rates are as follows:

May 28 – June 23: $26,000

June 23 – July 23: $38,000

July 30 – August 27: $35,000

August 27 – September 26: $36,000

Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, gave the following statement:

“Alaska is one of the most awe-inspiring places on Earth. Experiencing it aboard Brilliant Lady means you get the adventure without sacrificing comfort, style or that Virgin sense of discovery – and without a single child on board. This is what vacation is supposed to feel like.”

Stephen Hopkins, Vice President of Growth for Virgin, added:

“People want vacations that actually restore them. A month in Alaska aboard Brilliant Lady is exactly that – adventure, beauty and adult-only exploration in one of the most spectacular places on the planet.”