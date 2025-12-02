MSC Cruises Extends Cyber Monday Another Week, Adds One-Day Tuesday Bonus

MSC Cruises is extending the Cyber Monday sale on select cruise ships, keeping the booking window open through December 8. On top of that, the cruise line is offering a one-day-only Travel Tuesday bonus.

It’s a busy time of year for most of us, so MSC Cruises decided to keep the Cyber Monday offer available for an extra six days to give cruisers more time to lock in a deal.

The Cyber Monday deal being extended to next Monday offers cruises starting at $199 and up to $1,000 in onboard credit. The offer is perfect for families as well as kids sail for free (17 and under).

According to the cruise line, a family of four sailing in a balcony cabin on a 7-night MSC World America cruise in July 18 would normally pay about $6,600 for the cruise plus drinks and Wi-Fi. But with the Cyber Monday promotion on top of the Travel Tuesday deal, the cost comes to around $5,000, a savings of about $1,600, plus onboard credit.

The amount of onboard credit will depend on the stateroom category and the length of the cruise. Also, this offer is only available to U.S. residents.

The ships included in this offer are as follows: MSC World America, MSC Divina, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seaside and MSC Seashore. These ships sail from ports like Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston.

MSC Seascape just recently started sailing out of Galveston, Texas and is offering year-round 7-night Western Caribbean cruises.

To book this offer, reference the “CYBER MONDAY SALE” promotion.

Keep in mind that this offer is not applicable to group bookings and cannot be combined with any other promotion.

The One-Day-Only Travel Tuesday Deal

The Travel Tuesday offer is for one day only (December 2); however, it can be combined with the offer above for even more savings.

With this offer cruisers can get up to +$250 Onboard Credit that is combinable with Cyber Monday Sale offer on select sailings. Even higher amounts of OBC are offered for MSC Yacht Club bookings, and sailing dates after April 1, 2026 offer higher amounts of OBC as well.

The ships included in this offer are MSC Divina, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seaside and MSC Seashore.