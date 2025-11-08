Galveston, Texas Welcomes Its Latest Cruise Ship and Opens $156M Terminal

For the first time in the cruise line’s history, MSC Cruises is calling Galveston home for one of its ships.

On Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM, the Port of Galveston officially welcomed the 5,877 max passenger capacity MSC Seascape during a celebration for the port’s brand-new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by several local officials, including Galveston’s Mayor Craig Brown and U.S. Congressman Randy Weber.

A New Ship Designed for Texans

MSC Seascape is part of MSC Cruises’ modern Seaside EVO class, and its homeporting in Texas shows the cruise line’s serious commitment to the North American market and this growing port.

They have even customized the experience, adding a Texas and Southern flair to the food and drink menus, including Cajun pork and pecan pie. Even line-dancing classes were added to the lineup for the new ship in town, so MSC Cruises is very much embracing this welcome into Texas.

During the ribbon-cutting event at the Pier 16 Terminal, Lynn Torrent, President of MSC Cruises North America, said the company was proud to call this terminal home.

“When we looked to expand across North America, the decision for Galveston was an easy one. It’s our fourth cruise homeport, and since this happens to be the fourth cruise terminal, let’s just say four is our lucky number this weekend. Award-winning MSC Seascape is a ship that really brings our European style and American comfort to travelers in the region beginning this Sunday. We’re so excited,” she stated during the ceremony.

MSC Seascape sets sail on its year-round, seven-night cruises from Galveston starting Sunday, November 9, 2025. These voyages will visit ports like Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

Cruisers looking for a great deal can find some sail dates starting as low as $369 per person for an interior stateroom (not including taxes or fees) for the 7-night Western Caribbean sailings.

A State-of-the-Art Terminal Designed for Speed

The new cruise complex at Pier 16 is a huge deal. It’s a big $156 million investment in Galveston’s future.

The project features a huge 165,000-square-foot terminal building and a 7-story parking garage that has 1,600 parking spaces. The whole project was completed in 15 months.

The terminal was designed with one thing in mind: making the guest experience smooth and fast. This is the first on-site parking option for cruisers out of Galveston, and the parking garage is just steps away from the ship, making it the most convenient parking option at the port.

The Ship: Big, Modern, and Full of Fun

MSC Seascape is one of the newest ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet, having been delivered in November 2022. It belongs to the Seaside EVO-class, which is an improved, bigger version of the line’s original class of ships.

Recently, this ship has earned the title “Best Cruise for Families Overall” by Forbes Vetted.

The vessel is 1,112 feet long, boasting 170,400 Gross Tonnage in volume. It can accommodate 4,540 guests at double occupancy, with space for a maximum of 5,877 passengers.

Because the EVO class is bigger, it offers more of everything, including more cabins, huge public areas, a larger and beautiful MSC Yacht Club area, and cool new features like the thrilling ROBOTRON robotic arm ride.

The iconic “Bridge of Sighs” gives this class of ship the distinctive look which towers over the twin aft pools 8 decks below.

Texas-Sized Fun and Flavors at Sea

To welcome its new Texas guests, MSC has gone the extra mile to incorporate local flavor and traditions.

The dining experience is Texas-style, featuring new menus of local comfort foods and Southern classics. Guests can try new dishes like Texas-style prime rib, Cajun-spiced pork loin, Huevos Rancheros for breakfast, and Southern desserts like buttermilk pie.

The entertainment is also Texas-style, featuring a Big Texas Sailaway Party, a resident country music band, and dedicated country line dance classes.

While watching a show at Le Cabaret Rouge, I even saw a father/son team demonstrate some trick roping and whip-cracking as part of the variety show which featured different types of entertainment every 7 or 8 minutes.

MSC Cruises also announced partnerships that will allow them to air the big games on board, which I’m sure will make the sports bar a very popular place on game days.

Galveston’s Growth

The Texas port has been attracting larger and newer ships, and that momentum is only building. It’s a great historic region, and I encourage any cruise travelers to get to Galvetson a few days early to really experience all the area has to offer.

MSC Seascape isn’t the only ship that will be using the brand-new Terminal 16. Norwegian Cruise Line will begin sailing from Galveston on December 13 with Norwegian Viva. It was also announced that in the fourth quarter of 2027, NCL will be sailing year-round from the port.

During the ceremony it was stated that 46 million people are within driving distance of Galveston, and so far it appears that a growing number are starting to see the port as an attractive alternative to flying to the busy cruise hub of Florida.