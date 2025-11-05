shore excursions
Cruise NewsNCL Brings Back Free at Sea, 50% Off All Cruises

NCL Brings Back Free at Sea, 50% Off All Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched their biggest sale of the year and has brought back their popular Free at Sea package.

Norwegian cruise line escape ship

Norwegian Cruise Line kicked off their Black Friday sale today with the biggest discounts and more freebies than ever before.

This latest sale from NCL includes every cruise ship in their fleet including the soon to debut Norwegian Luna. It offers more than $2,000 in savings and includes the following for a standard seven-night sailing (with Free at Sea):

  • 50% off all cruises
  • Unlimited open bar
  • Free WiFi and discounts to upgraded WiFi
  • Free specialty dining
  • $50 credit on every shore excursion for the first guest in a cabin
  • Kids cruise free
  • Free airfare for the 2nd guest
  • Starts November 5, 2025
  • Runs through Black Friday
  • View Best Prices on NCL

New cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line

In 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line will have 18 ships in service.  Guests can sail to the Caribbean from the following nine convenient homeports:

  • Miami
  • Port Canaveral
  • Jacksonville
  • Tampa
  • Galveston
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Punta Cana
  • San Juan

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., said the following about this special sale:

“With 50% off all cruises, now is the best time to plan your 2026 family vacation. Norwegian’s curated itineraries and shipboard experiences allow our guests to effortlessly reconnect with those who matter all while maximizing value to make the most of every moment.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNCL Brings Back Free at Sea, 50% Off All Cruises
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Returning to Cruise Port in the Caribbean for 2027-28

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved