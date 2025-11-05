NCL Brings Back Free at Sea, 50% Off All Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched their biggest sale of the year and has brought back their popular Free at Sea package.
Norwegian Cruise Line kicked off their Black Friday sale today with the biggest discounts and more freebies than ever before.
This latest sale from NCL includes every cruise ship in their fleet including the soon to debut Norwegian Luna. It offers more than $2,000 in savings and includes the following for a standard seven-night sailing (with Free at Sea):
- 50% off all cruises
- Unlimited open bar
- Free WiFi and discounts to upgraded WiFi
- Free specialty dining
- $50 credit on every shore excursion for the first guest in a cabin
- Kids cruise free
- Free airfare for the 2nd guest
- Starts November 5, 2025
- Runs through Black Friday
In 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line will have 18 ships in service. Guests can sail to the Caribbean from the following nine convenient homeports:
- Miami
- Port Canaveral
- Jacksonville
- Tampa
- Galveston
- New Orleans
- New York City
- Punta Cana
- San Juan
Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., said the following about this special sale:
“With 50% off all cruises, now is the best time to plan your 2026 family vacation. Norwegian’s curated itineraries and shipboard experiences allow our guests to effortlessly reconnect with those who matter all while maximizing value to make the most of every moment.”
