NCL Brings Back Free at Sea, 50% Off All Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched their biggest sale of the year and has brought back their popular Free at Sea package.

Norwegian Cruise Line kicked off their Black Friday sale today with the biggest discounts and more freebies than ever before.

This latest sale from NCL includes every cruise ship in their fleet including the soon to debut Norwegian Luna. It offers more than $2,000 in savings and includes the following for a standard seven-night sailing (with Free at Sea):

50% off all cruises

Unlimited open bar

Free WiFi and discounts to upgraded WiFi

Free specialty dining

$50 credit on every shore excursion for the first guest in a cabin

Kids cruise free

Free airfare for the 2nd guest

Starts November 5, 2025

Runs through Black Friday

View Best Prices on NCL

In 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line will have 18 ships in service. Guests can sail to the Caribbean from the following nine convenient homeports:

Miami

Port Canaveral

Jacksonville

Tampa

Galveston

New Orleans

New York City

Punta Cana

San Juan

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., said the following about this special sale:

“With 50% off all cruises, now is the best time to plan your 2026 family vacation. Norwegian’s curated itineraries and shipboard experiences allow our guests to effortlessly reconnect with those who matter all while maximizing value to make the most of every moment.”