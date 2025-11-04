Royal Caribbean Returning to Cruise Port in the Caribbean for 2027-28

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean announced new cruises to the Caribbean today for 2027-28 that will depart from Florida and range from two- to eight-nights in length. This includes the cruise line’s grand return to the Caribbean cruise port of Samaná, Dominican Republic.

These new sailings open for bookings today for Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor members and to the general public on November 5, 2025.

The year-round cruises announced today by Royal Caribbean will sail from three homeports in Florida, PortMiami, Port Canaveral and Tampa.

Here is a look at the five Royal Caribbean ships that will sail year-round from Florida to the Caribbean in 2027-28.

Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas
Star of the Seas at Port Canaveral. Photo: Cruise Fever

Star of the Seas will continue to sail seven-night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The cruise ship will also visit Samaná, Dominican Republic, marking Royal Caribbean’s return to the Caribbean cruise port.

Utopia of the Seas will offer three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas that will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Harmony of the Seas will receive a major renovation while in dry dock in 2026 and sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Miami

Wonder of the Seas will homeport at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The Oasis class ship will sail three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas. 

Tampa

Radiance of the Seas will sail a variety of four-, five-, six, and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean from Tampa.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
