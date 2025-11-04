shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Sunrise Staying in Miami for 2027/2028 Season with New Itineraries

Carnival Sunrise Staying in Miami for 2027/2028 Season with New Itineraries

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has just opened up the booking schedule for Carnival Sunrise with news that the 2,984-capacity Sunshine-class ship will continue to call PortMiami home through 2028.

Carnival Sunrise cruise ship sailing out of Miami

The ship is currently sailing out of Miami with regular 4-, 5-, and 6-day roundtrip itineraries year-round.  This announcement means that Sunrise will be able to keep offering short sailings to Miami residents for the next few years.

The newly bookable schedule begins on May 6, 2027.

Itineraries for Sunrise

Carnival Sunrise will continue to offer itineraries to The Bahamas and the Caribbean. Most of these sailings will focus on Carnival’s private destinations.

  • Celebration Key: The cruise line’s new private destination on Grand Bahama Island.
  • RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay: Carnival’s popular and fan-favorite private island.

Cruises will also include Nassau in The Bahamas, which has recently gone through a dramatic renovation process.

New Itineraries Added

In addition to visiting private destinations and Nassau, Carnival Sunrise will also have a few unique itineraries during holidays.

  • Thanksgiving Cruise (Nov. 22, 2027): A six-day trip calling on Celebration Key, Grand Cayman, and Montego Bay, Jamaica.
  • Christmas Cruise (Dec. 20, 2027): A six-day itinerary featuring stops at Celebration Key, Amber Cove (Dominican Republic), and Grand Turk.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy stated that “Miami has long been a premier departure point for Carnival guests. With Celebration Key and RelaxAway now part of our 2027/28 sailings, guests can create two of the premier beach destinations in the Caribbean while enjoying some of The Bahamas’ most beautiful destinations.”

Carnival stated that the Sunrise-class vessel is now open for bookings for at least 70 cruises through 2028.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Sunrise Staying in Miami for 2027/2028 Season with New Itineraries
Previous article
Carnival Horizon Schedule Change, But Still Sailing to Jamaica to Deliver Supplies and Match Guest Donations
Next article
Royal Caribbean Returning to Cruise Port in the Caribbean for 2027-28

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved