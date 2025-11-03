Carnival Horizon Schedule Change, But Still Sailing to Jamaica to Deliver Supplies and Match Guest Donations

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed a major itinerary change for Carnival Horizon after the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa on the island of Jamaica.

While the scheduled port of call has been cancelled due to catastrophic damage, the ship will still make an important stop to deliver aid to the island.

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald addressed the situation this morning on his Facebook page, sharing the news and also stating the company’s commitment to recovery efforts.

The Captain’s Update: Itinerary Changed

Heald began by reading the message given directly to passengers onboard Carnival Horizon by Captain Rocco Lebrano. The original port call to Ocho Rios was cancelled because local infrastructure and shore excursion operators are not ready for visitors.

“As hard as everyone will have tried, local infrastructure and shore excursion partners are not ready for us,” the captain’s message read.

Passengers were informed that a refund will be issued for pre-purchased Carnival excursions, as well as for the taxes and fees associated with the Ocho Rios port call. Heald quoted the Captain: “Refund will be issued for purchases for carnival excursions as well as your taxes and fees for Ocho Rios...”

Other parts of the itinerary are expected to be completed as planned with stops scheduled at Grand Cayman and Cozumel before heading back to PortMiami.

A Stop to Deliver Supplies

Despite the cancelled port visit, Carnival Horizon will still sail near the island for a special mission. Heald shared the news that the ship will make the brief stop to offload aid:

“Captain Rocco is going to take the ship for a brief stop in Ocho Rios on Tuesday and on board the ship right now are much needed supplies, and those supplies will be offloaded and taken onto the island of Jamaica. Now, these are supplies provided by Carnival Cruise Line.”

Heald acknowledged the challenges though, saying, “We don’t know yet whether the pier is going to be something the ship can dock against or whether we’ll have to take these ashore or perhaps Tender.”

Images below in a following Facebook post shows aid being delivered to the storm-torn island.

Carnival Will Match Every Guest Donation

Heald stated that Carnival Corporation, the Miami Heat, and the Arison Family Foundation have already donated $1 million worth of support for ongoing recovery efforts.

Now, passengers onboard are being given an opportunity to contribute directly to the disaster fund if they would like, with the cruise line doubling down on their commitment.

The captain informed guests that donations can be made in two ways: by visiting Guest Services or by contributing during the Grooves in Jude event held on the last sea day.

“Carnival will match donations made during this cruise. So, everybody on Carnival Horizon, you have a chance to donate,” Heald stated.

He then encouraged guests to contribute, stating, “I’m sure there’s going to be a bit of an emotion that perhaps you weren’t expecting. And that is when those guests come close to Jamaica and they will see for themselves the damage that Melissa did. Hopefully people will be encouraged to perhaps give a few dollars to help the people get back on their feet again.”