3 New Cruise Ships Arriving at Port Everglades This Month

Over the next two and a half weeks, new cruise ships from Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises will arrive at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and be officially named and christened.

All three ships will homeport at Port Everglades for at least the winter 2025-2026 season.

Star Princess

Star Princess is currently sailing a Transatlantic cruise that departed from Barcelona, Spain on October 22. The ship is scheduled to arrive in Florida on November 5.

The following day, Star Princess will be named and christened by godparents Camila and Matthew McConaughey.

The ship will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades on November 7, a three-day cruise to The Bahamas. After another short cruise to The Bahamas, Star Princess will spend the winter months sailing week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Star Princess is the second Sphere class ship from Princess Cruises.

Disney Destiny

Disney Destiny is currently crossing the Atlantic and will make a quick stop at Port Canaveral before heading down to Port Everglades.

Disney Destiny will be named and christened in Ft. Lauderdale on November 10, the godmother/parents has yet to be announced.

Disney Destiny is the third Wish class ship from Disney Cruise Line. The ship will offer three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Everglades through May 2027.

The first revenue sailing will take place on November 20, a four-night cruise that will visit the cruise line’s two private ports, Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point.

Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel, the newest Edge class ship from Celebrity Cruises, will sail its maiden voyage on November 9, a short four-night preview cruise to Cozumel, Mexico.

The ship will then host two short preview cruises for media and travel agents. Between the two sailings, Celebrity Xcel will be christened on November 16 by Janaína Torres, named the Best Female Chef in the World 2024 by World’s 50 Best.

Celebrity Xcel will spend the winter offering seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean before heading to Europe in the spring of 2026.