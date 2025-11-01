Celebrity Apex Arrives at Port Canaveral for Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Apex arrived at Port Canaveral for the first time today where the ship will homeport for the winter 2025-26 season.

Celebrity Apex is taking the place of Celebrity Equinox, the first Celebrity ship to ever sail from the port.

When the cruise ship arrived at Port Canaveral, a traditional plaque exchange was led by Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Kevin Markey and Celebrity Apex Captain Panagiotis Skylogiannis on board.

Celebrity Apex will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral before heading back to Europe in the spring of 2026.

The cruises will visit some of the most popular ports in the Caribbean including Cozumel, San Juan, St Kitts and Bimini.

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, gave the following statement:

“Celebrity Cruises’ inaugural season from Port Canaveral was hugely successful and we’re thrilled to welcome home the stunning Celebrity Apex to our Port. We have a great partnership with Celebrity Cruises and very proud of their success here that continues to contribute economic value to our Port community and beyond.”

Port Canaveral is the second busiest cruise port in the world and remains one of the most popular drive-to markets. The port estimates that 75% of cruisers who sail from there drive to their cruise.