Roundtrip Cruise From Miami Will Visit 18 Ports in the Caribbean

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsHolland America Line

Holland America Line has announced a new roundtrip cruise from Miami that will depart on October 30, 2027 and visit 18 ports in the Caribbean.

Zuiderdam

This 28-day cruise on Zuiderdam will trace the original flying Clipper routes across the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America. The voyage is inspired by Pan Am’s legendary ‘flying  boat’ Clipper routes.

The cruise will visit nine ports that are original Pan Am destinations and 18 ports in total in the Caribbean. They are:

  • Nassau, Bahamas
  • Half Moon Cay, Bahamas
  • Ocho Rios, Jamaica
  • Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • St. Thomas, USVI
  • St. John
  • Castries, St. Lucia
  • Port-of-Spain
  • Willemstad, Curaçao
  • Oranjestad, Aruba
  • Santa Maria, Colombia
  • Cartagena, Colombia
  • Colon, Panama
  • Puerto Limon, Costa Rica
  • Belize City, Belize
  • Cozumel, Mexico
  • Progreso, Mexico
The itinerary map of the 28-Day Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage can be seen below.

28 day Caribbean cruise

The collaboration between Holland America Line and Pan Am is part of the cruise line’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line, said the following:

“Pan Am is an iconic American brand and one of several we will be collaborating with as we celebrate American heritage as part of America’s 250th.

“As a cruise line with more than 150 years of history sailing, we have a deep appreciation for brands that helped shape the American story. By partnering with these legendary names, we’re honoring the spirit of innovation, adventure and pride that defines the nation—and bringing that legacy to life for our guests.”

Paul Grigsby, vice president of itinerary planning and deployment for Holland America Line, added:

“Pan Am and Holland America Line both helped pioneer modern travel—Pan Am in the skies and Holland America Line at sea. With roots that reach back more than a century, both brands share a legacy of connecting people to the world with impeccable service and a spirit of discovery.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
