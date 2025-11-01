Roundtrip Cruise From Miami Will Visit 18 Ports in the Caribbean

Holland America Line has announced a new roundtrip cruise from Miami that will depart on October 30, 2027 and visit 18 ports in the Caribbean.

This 28-day cruise on Zuiderdam will trace the original flying Clipper routes across the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America. The voyage is inspired by Pan Am’s legendary ‘flying boat’ Clipper routes.

The cruise will visit nine ports that are original Pan Am destinations and 18 ports in total in the Caribbean. They are:

Nassau, Bahamas

Half Moon Cay, Bahamas

Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

San Juan, Puerto Rico

St. Thomas, USVI

St. John

Castries, St. Lucia

Port-of-Spain

Willemstad, Curaçao

Oranjestad, Aruba

Santa Maria, Colombia

Cartagena, Colombia

Colon, Panama

Puerto Limon, Costa Rica

Belize City, Belize

Cozumel, Mexico

Progreso, Mexico

The itinerary map of the 28-Day Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage can be seen below.

The collaboration between Holland America Line and Pan Am is part of the cruise line’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line, said the following:

“Pan Am is an iconic American brand and one of several we will be collaborating with as we celebrate American heritage as part of America’s 250th.

“As a cruise line with more than 150 years of history sailing, we have a deep appreciation for brands that helped shape the American story. By partnering with these legendary names, we’re honoring the spirit of innovation, adventure and pride that defines the nation—and bringing that legacy to life for our guests.”

Paul Grigsby, vice president of itinerary planning and deployment for Holland America Line, added:

“Pan Am and Holland America Line both helped pioneer modern travel—Pan Am in the skies and Holland America Line at sea. With roots that reach back more than a century, both brands share a legacy of connecting people to the world with impeccable service and a spirit of discovery.”