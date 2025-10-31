Jacksonville Welcomes Norwegian Gem: Two Cruise Ships Now Sailing from JAXPORT

Cruise passengers have been sailing out of JAXPORT since 2003 when the terminal first opened. For much of the time since just one Carnival cruise ship has offered cruises to Florida residence.

But today, a second cruise ship has arrived from Boston, giving nearby residents some extra options. After all, according to the port, more than 98 million people live within driving distance to Jacksonville.

Norwegian Gem has arrived in Jacksonville, joining Carnival Elation in offering 4-, 5-, 6-, and even 12-night itineraries to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

New Itineraries from Jacksonville Port

Norwegian Gem will homeport seasonally in Jacksonville from November 2025 through April, offering a variety of cruise durations and destinations.

Short 3- to 5-day cruises to the Bahamas include stops at Great Stirrup Cay (Norwegian’s private island), Freeport, and Nassau.

For those wanting something a little bit longer, Norwegian Gem sails 11- to 12-day Eastern Caribbean cruises visiting ports like Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), St. Thomas and St. John’s, Antigua, St. Kitts, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About the Ship

Norwegian Gem was built in 2007 as the fourth and final ship of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewel-class. It was most recently overhauled in 2022 to update its facilities.

The ship has a gross tonnage of 93,530 and can carry 2,394 passengers at double occupancy. Carnival Elation, which also sails out of Jacksonville, has a double capacity of 2,190, so the addition of the NCL ship will more than double the ports capacity.

What This Means for Jacksonville

With two major cruise ships now homeported, Jacksonville gives cruisers more flexibility in booking trips and adds longer itineraries. This expansion supports the local economy too, and positions Jacksonville as a growing cruise hub in the Southeast.

It was back in February of 2024 that the Jacksonville Port Authority approved the addition of the cruise ship to the port, and now local residents can start taking advantage of the extra option.

JaxPort CEO, Eric Green, welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line to the port and mentioned the additional jobs the move would bring.

“Expanding our popular cruise program also provides passengers throughout the Southeast U.S. and beyond with even more reasons to choose Jacksonville for their next vacation,” Green stated.