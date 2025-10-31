Floating Taco Bar Opening at Cruise Port in the Caribbean

A floating taco bar, Lime Out, is opening next month in the Virgin Islands and cruisers will be able to visit it when their cruise ship stops in St. Thomas.

Lime Out will be located at the crystal-clear waters of Lindbergh Bay. Lime Out St. Thomas will be 26% larger than the original one in St. John. The original Lime Out was named one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME Magazine.

Lime Out will serve signature tacos, fresh cocktails, and new menu specials exclusive to the location.

Guests will arrive by boat to enjoy Chef Amaro Rivera’s inventive taco creations, from Surf & Turf to Ceviche and vegan favorites, alongside craft cocktails like “The Danger” and “Nene’s Margarita.”

All food prep and cooking take place on land to protect the marine environment, and biodegradable materials are used throughout.

The Lime Out team will continue to support environmental integrity through local cleanups and partnerships with the University of the Virgin Islands and local nonprofits.

Beyond the tacos and cocktails, Lime Out is rooted in community. The founders aim to build deep connections in St. Thomas through collaborations with local farmers, fishers, and artists, giving guests a true taste of island life and culture.

Lime Out St. Thomas will open in the middle of November and be open Sunday through Friday 10:30am – 4:30pm. The address is West Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, VI 00802.

You can visit Lime Out’s website here for more information.