shore excursions
Cruise NewsFloating Taco Bar Opening at Cruise Port in the Caribbean

Floating Taco Bar Opening at Cruise Port in the Caribbean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A floating taco bar, Lime Out, is opening next month in the Virgin Islands and cruisers will be able to visit it when their cruise ship stops in St. Thomas.

floating taco bar

Lime Out will be located at the crystal-clear waters of Lindbergh Bay. Lime Out St. Thomas will be 26% larger than the original one in St. John. The original Lime Out was named one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME Magazine.

Lime Out will serve signature tacos, fresh cocktails, and new menu specials exclusive to the location.

floating taco bar

Guests will arrive by boat to enjoy Chef Amaro Rivera’s inventive taco creations, from Surf & Turf to Ceviche and vegan favorites, alongside craft cocktails like “The Danger” and “Nene’s Margarita.”

lime out taco bar

All food prep and cooking take place on land to protect the marine environment, and biodegradable materials are used throughout.

The Lime Out team will continue to support environmental integrity through local cleanups and partnerships with the University of the Virgin Islands and local nonprofits.

Beyond the tacos and cocktails, Lime Out is rooted in community. The founders aim to build deep connections in St. Thomas through collaborations with local farmers, fishers, and artists, giving guests a true taste of island life and culture.

Lime Out St. Thomas will open in the middle of November and be open Sunday through Friday 10:30am – 4:30pm. The address is West Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, VI 00802.

You can visit Lime Out’s website here for more information.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsFloating Taco Bar Opening at Cruise Port in the Caribbean
Previous article
What Cruise Lines Are Doing to Help Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa
Next article
Jacksonville Welcomes Norwegian Gem: Two Cruise Ships Now Sailing from JAXPORT

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved