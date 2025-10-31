What Cruise Lines Are Doing to Help Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

Over 1.4 million cruise passengers visit Jamaica every year. After the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa on October 28, multiple cruise lines have pledged their support to help rebuild and assist the popular Caribbean destination.

When Hurricane Melissa made landfall in the Caribbean this week, it was a Category 5 storm, making it the strongest hurricane ever to strike Jamaica. The catastrophic winds and floods caused massive destruction.

In the worst-hit areas, up to 90% of homes were damaged, and over 70% of the island lost electricity at one point.

Leading up to the storm making landfall in Jamaica, all the major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line, had to change itineraries to steer clear of the storm.

Now, the cruise industry is quickly stepping up to help Jamaica recover.

Carnival Corporation Pledges $1 Million

One of the fastest and biggest responses came from Carnival Corporation, the parent company of lines like Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line.

Carnival Corporation, along with the Arison Family Foundation and the Miami Heat, announced a large $1 million donation.

This money is going to Direct Relief, a humanitarian group that sends medical supplies and health aid to areas in need.

Holland America Line, a Carnival company, is also asking its guests to help by dedicating its onboard 5K walks, called “On Deck for a Cause,” to the Jamaica fund. This allows passengers to directly support the recovery.

Carnival’s CEO, Josh Weinstein stated, “Our connection to Jamaica runs deep, and we need to support its communities now more than ever.”

Royal Caribbean Pledges $1 Million and Crew Member Support

Royal Caribbean Group, which includes brands like Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, has also pledged more than $1 million to support relief and recovery efforts in Jamaica. The funds are being channeled through Global Empowerment Mission, which is an organization with a Caribbean recovery team based in Kingston, Jamaica.

Royal Caribbean is also helping to deliver necessary supplies and aid during the recovery process. Things like bottled water, canned goods, and non-perishable foods will be coming to the island, and many Royal Caribbean ships will be bringing the aid directly.

In addition to all this, Royal Caribbean is also helping its crew members that are from the island, helping to reconnect crew members with family and loved ones. The cruise company has stated that over 1,200 of their crew members are from Jamaica.

Disney Announces $1 Million in Aid

Disney Cruise Line also has a regular presence in Jamaica. The parent company, the Walt Disney Company, just announced a $1 million contribution to support relief and recovery in Jamaica today. This funding is being directed to nonprofit organizations, including UNICEF USA, World Central Kitchen, and Good360, to help provide essential supplies, food, and shelter.

Disney’s donation is also specifically set aside to assist their own employees and crew members and their families who live in the region and were impacted by the storm.

Norwegian Cruise Line Offers Assistance Through Red Cross

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, has also pledged financial assistance to support Jamaica’s recovery.

The company has committed to a donation of up to $100,000 to the American Red Cross. This is structured as a $50,000 immediate corporate donation paired with a promise to match up to an additional $50,000 contributed by employees and the public on the Red Cross website.

Other Cruise Lines

It’s safe to say that other cruise lines will most likely be announcing some kind of support and aid for the region as well in the days ahead. This article will be updated as those details become available and are made public.