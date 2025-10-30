The 5 Carnival Cruises That Changed Course Due to Hurricane Melissa

Carnival Cruise Line made changes to itineraries on five of their cruise ships this week due to Hurricane Melissa.

Carnival’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami, Florida has been monitoring the storm and forecasts. To keep their guests, crew, and ships safe, they altered five itineraries that are sailing to the Caribbean.

What changes did Carnival Cruise Line make?

Carnival Celebration did not stop in Grand Turk or Amber Cove, but they did add a stop in Cozumel, Mexico to help make up for it.

Carnival Dream’s visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica was canceled.

Carnival Liberty’s stops to Montego Bay yesterday and Grand Cayman today were canceled. They have been replaced with stops to Mahogany Bay and Belize.

Carnival Sunrise had their visit to Grand Turk today canceled and replaced with a stop in Nassau.

Carnival Vista will also visit Nassau today instead of a stop at Amber Cove.

Carnival Cruise Line posted the following message in regards to changes that they made this week.

“Safety is our priority, and we continue to track conditions carefully, factoring in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard, and local port authorities to provide timely updates.

“Guests on upcoming sailings are encouraged to opt-in for sailing alerts via Cruise Manager on Carnival.com and monitor their emails for potential updates from Carnival.”