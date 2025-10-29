Carnival Cruise Line Adding New Homeports for 2027-2028

Carnival Cruise Line released new itineraries for 2027-2028 that will see them sailing from more homeports in Australia and New Zealand than ever before.

These new cruises include Carnival sailing their first-ever seasons from Adelaide and Auckland. The cruise line will have four ships in the region offering 200 sailings that visit 39 ports across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Carnival will also based a ship in Melbourne for the first time in eight years when Carnival Adventure sails from the port.

Here is a look these new cruises announced by Carnival Cruise Line that will take place on Carnival Adventure, Carnival Splendor, Carnival Encounter and Carnival Luminosa.

Auckland (May – July 2027)

Carnival Adventure will offer nine cruises from Auckland that range from four- to ten-nights in length. Longer cruises will visit Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

Melbourne (January – February 2028)

Carnival Adventure will sail eight two- to four-night cruises from Melbourne. The include two- and three-night getaway sailings and a four-night cruise to Kangaroo Island.

Adelaide (February – March 2028)

Carnival Adventure will offer a total of five sailings from Adelaide including five-night cruises that visit Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln.

Sydney (year-round)

Carnival will sail year-round from Sydney on cruises that range from two- to 14-days in length. Carnival Splendor will homeport year-round in Sydney.

Ports and destinations visited on these cruises include the following:

Great Barrier Reef

Fiji

Vanuatu

New Caledonia

Moreton Island

Philip Island

Eden and Tasmania

Brisbane (year-round)

Carnival’s cruises from Brisbane will range from three- to 14-nights in length that visit everywhere from the Great Barrier Reef to the South Pacific.

For the first time, Carnival will introduce a brand new nine-night Tasmania itinerary cruise from Brisbane, calling at Hobart, Port Arthur and Eden, as well as for the first time scenic cruising in Great Oyster Bay.

Both Carnival Encounter and Carnival Luminosa will offer cruises from Brisbane.

Peter Little, Carnival Corporation & plc Country Manager, said the following:

“Carnival is sailing from five homeports in Australia and New Zealand in 2027/28 and we remain the only global cruise line committed to sailing in this region year-round.”

“Carnival Cruise Line has answered the call from our interstate and New Zealand guests who’ve been asking for more opportunities to book a convenient and great value cruise holiday, and we’re delighted to be offering voyages from Adelaide, Melbourne and Auckland as well as our traditional ports of Sydney and Brisbane.”