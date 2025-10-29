Major Renovation Begins on MSC Cruise Ship

A MSC cruise ship entered dry dock for the start of a major renovation of the vessel that includes adding a MSC Yacht Club.

MSC Magnifica entered dry dock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Malta and will return to service in December.

While the ship is in dry dock, it will receive a major renovation and includes new dining venues and the MSC Yacht Club.

The MSC Yacht Club will have a total of 63 suites and offer a ship-within-a-ship concept. The full MSC Yacht experience is expected to be available starting next summer when the ship sails to Northern Europe.

In addition to the MSC Yacht Club, the ship will also receive two new specialty dining venues (Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi), an enhanced MSC Aurea Spa and Technogym Fitness Center complete with Gentleman’s Barber, various workout studios, and outdoor Aurea area.

MSC Magnifica’s sister ship, MSC Poesia, will also receive a major renovation and the addition of the MSC Yacht Club in early 2026.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said the following:

“These upgrades highlight our commitment to offering guests the best possible experience and facilities across our fleet. By introducing our MSC Yacht Club to these ships—along with new restaurants, gyms, and wellness spaces—we are giving guests more exclusivity and choice than ever before.

“The MSC Yacht Club is one of our most highly regarded products, known for its exceptional service, elegant spaces, and exclusive amenities, and we are proud to bring this experience to MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia in time for our first Alaska season and the 2027 MSC World Cruise.”

MSC Magnifica will offer cruises from Warnemünde, Germany on May 16, 2026 to Northern Europe, visiting Denmark, the Baltics, Scandinavia and Finland, before offering 3-to 8-night Mediterranean departures later in the year to ports including Barcelona, Civitavecchia for Rome, and Marseille.

The ship will also offer the 2027 MSC World Cruise, where the MSC Yacht Club will make its debut on the 121-night journey, visiting 45 ports in 25 countries.

MSC Poesia will offer week-long night cruises from Seattle to Alaska, May through September 2026, before offering guests round trip sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Aruba, Curaçao, and Belize, during Winter 2026 – 2027.