Royal Caribbean Opens More 2027 Cruises for Bookings

Royal Caribbean announced that six of their cruise ships will offer cruises to Europe in 2027 with the sailings opening for bookings today for the cruise line’s Crown & Anchor Society members.

The cruises will open for bookings to the general public on October 30, 2025. They range from two- to 9-nights in length and will depart from Barcelona, Rome, Ravenna, Athens and Southampton.

Cruises that visit Santorini will allow guests to visit the cruise line’s new Royal Beach Club that is opening on the island in 2026.

The beach club will combine exploring the gems of the island, such as Oia and Fira, with access to the club’s stunning beaches, cabanas, authentic local cuisine and more.

Here are the six Royal Caribbean ships sailing to Europe in 2027 and the homeports they will cruise from.