Royal Caribbean Opens More 2027 Cruises for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean announced that six of their cruise ships will offer cruises to Europe in 2027 with the sailings opening for bookings today for the cruise line’s Crown & Anchor Society members.

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas sailing in Europe. Photo: Cruise Fever

The cruises will open for bookings to the general public on October 30, 2025. They range from two- to 9-nights in length and will depart from Barcelona, Rome, Ravenna, Athens and Southampton.

Cruises that visit Santorini will allow guests to visit the cruise line’s new Royal Beach Club that is opening on the island in 2026.

The beach club will combine exploring the gems of the island, such as Oia and Fira, with access to the club’s stunning beaches, cabanas, authentic local cuisine and more.

Royal Beach Club Santorini
Royal Beach Club Santorini

Here are the six Royal Caribbean ships sailing to Europe in 2027 and the homeports they will cruise from.

  • Legend of the Seas: Cruises from Barcelona and Rome
  • Mariner of the Seas: Cruises from Southampton
  • Rhapsody of the Seas: Cruises from Athens
  • Brilliance of the Seas: Cruises from Ravenna
  • Explorer of the Seas: Cruises from Barcelona, Rome, Ravenna and Athens
  • Odyssey of the Seas: Cruise from Rome
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
