Carnival Pledges Support for Hurricane Melissa Recovery Efforts

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Corporation has partnered with the Miami Heat and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation for a $1 million donation to Direct Relief for Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization that gives assistance to people who have been affected by emergencies.

Since 2013, the three organizations have combined for a total of $17.2 million in support for Direct Relief.

Support has assisted the crisis in Ukraine, Hurricanes Helene, Milton, Ian, Dorian, Michael, Florence, Irma and Harvey, tornadoes in Kentucky and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.

At Jamaica’s request, Direct Relief has prepared 100 field medic packs for deployment. Each pack contains first-aid and triage supplies for front-line responders.

Direct Relief has also shared its full medical inventory list with Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and stands ready to dispatch additional medicines and supplies as needs are identified.

Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, gave the following statement:

“We’re sending thoughts of comfort and strength to our friends in Jamaica, whose warmth and hospitality have created unforgettable experiences for so many of our guests and crew.

“Our connection to Jamaica runs deep, and we need to support its communities now more than ever. Donating to Direct Relief will help fund vital assistance to individuals and families whose lives have been upended by this devastating storm.”

Amy Weaver, CEO of Direct Relief, added:

“Direct Relief is deeply grateful for the generosity of the Miami HEAT, the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, and Carnival Corporation.

“This support builds on the Arison family’s longstanding commitment to Direct Relief’s mission and accelerates urgently needed medical assistance for communities in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa makes landfall. It will put medicines, supplies and clinical support into the hands of local health workers right away—delivering immediate relief today and strengthening the capacity of health systems to recover and withstand future storms.”

