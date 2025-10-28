Royal Caribbean Launching Game Changing Points Program

Royal Caribbean Group is launching a game changing points program in early 2026 that will allow you to apply cruise loyalty points to your favorite cruise line.

Royal Caribbean’s new Points Choice will launch early next year and will apply to cruises on Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

While the company already offers status match across their three cruise lines, this is the next evolution on how you can apply loyalty points earned on cruises.

Points Choice

What is Points Choice? If your favorite cruise line is Royal Caribbean but you are sailing on a Celebrity cruise ship, you will be able to apply points earned on your Celebrity cruise to your Royal Caribbean status.

Up until now, you earned points with whichever cruise line you were sailing on. If you sailed on Royal Caribbean, you only earned Crown & Anchor points. If you sailed on Celebrity Cruises, you only earned Captain’s Club points. Now, the choice will be yours to where you want the points applied.

The official launch date for Points Choice has not yet been announced. Royal Caribbean Group said that it is coming in early 2026.

Points Choice will only be offered on cruises that depart after the launch date, so stay tuned for that.

No program benefits are changing when Points Choice launches and status match is also not changing. Members can still receive one-for-one tier matching across all three Royal Caribbean Group brands: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

Points Choice will not apply to Casino Royale or the Blue Chip program, it only applies to Royal’s Crown & Anchor program, Celebrity’s Captain’s Club program and Silversea’s Venetian Society program.

The official launch date, program rules, and exchange rates across programs will be announced in the coming weeks.