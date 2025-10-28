shore excursions
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Launching Game Changing Points Program

Royal Caribbean Launching Game Changing Points Program

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean Group is launching a game changing points program in early 2026 that will allow you to apply cruise loyalty points to your favorite cruise line.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises in Cozumel. drone photo.

Royal Caribbean’s new Points Choice will launch early next year and will apply to cruises on Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

While the company already offers status match across their three cruise lines, this is the next evolution on how you can apply loyalty points earned on cruises.

Points Choice

What is Points Choice? If your favorite cruise line is Royal Caribbean but you are sailing on a Celebrity cruise ship, you will be able to apply points earned on your Celebrity cruise to your Royal Caribbean status.

Up until now, you earned points with whichever cruise line you were sailing on. If you sailed on Royal Caribbean, you only earned Crown & Anchor points. If you sailed on Celebrity Cruises, you only earned Captain’s Club points. Now, the choice will be yours to where you want the points applied.

The official launch date for Points Choice has not yet been announced. Royal Caribbean Group said that it is coming in early 2026.

Royal Caribbean Group

Points Choice will only be offered on cruises that depart after the launch date, so stay tuned for that.

No program benefits are changing when Points Choice launches and status match is also not changing. Members can still receive one-for-one tier matching across all three Royal Caribbean Group brands: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

Points Choice will not apply to Casino Royale or the Blue Chip program, it only applies to Royal’s Crown & Anchor program, Celebrity’s Captain’s Club program and Silversea’s Venetian Society program.

The official launch date, program rules, and exchange rates across programs will be announced in the coming weeks.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Launching Game Changing Points Program
Previous article
Cruise Line Announces Epic 8-Month Cruise, Visits 125 Ports in 53 Countries
Next article
Carnival Pledges Support for Hurricane Melissa Recovery Efforts

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved