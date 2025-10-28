Cruise Line Announces Epic 8-Month Cruise, Visits 125 Ports in 53 Countries

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, has announced an epic cruise for 2027 that will visit 125 ports in 53 countries over the course of 244 days.

This eight-month cruise will take place on Oceania Vista, a 1,200 passenger cruise ship.

The 2027 Around the World Cruise will depart from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, on January 6, 2027 and end in New York 244 days later. It will visit 125 ports, and since so many of them are off the beaten path, 35 will require tenders.

After departing from Miami, the ship will visit the Caribbean before a transit of the Panama Canal. After a few stops on the West Coast, the cruise will stop in Hawaii, Bora Bora, Tonga, Fiji and Australia.

The ship will then spend time in Asia visiting Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, China, South Korea and Japan.

The cruise will continue west stopping in India, Dubai, Doha, Egypt and a transit of the Suez Canal.

One in the Mediterranean, the cruise will continue on to Turkey, Greece, Italy, Croatia, France, Spain and Monaco.

Before the ship crosses the Atlantic, it will stop in the U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Germany.

On the way back to North America, the cruise will spend nearly a week in Iceland before stopping in Canada and finally New York on September 7, 2027.

Prices for the cruise start at $215,598 (per cabin, based on double occupancy) and go up to $779,098 for the 2,400 sq. ft. Owner’s Suite. You can view prices on all of Oceania’s sailings here.

Since the cruise is so long, it will also be broken up into 17 shorter segments than range from nine to 20 days in length.

A few of the segments offered are:

Treasures of Two Oceans: 15 days from Miami to Los Angeles

Idyllic Pacific Wonders: 18 days from Los Angeles to Papeete

Koalas to Komodos: 15 days from Sydney to Bali

Koi Ponds to Kimonos: 13 days from Hong Kong to Tokyo

Archipelagos of the East: 15 days from Tokyo to Singapore

Arabian & Aegean Gems: 20 days from Doha to Athens

Caesars & Conquistadors: 9 days from Rome to Lisbon

Charms of Northern Europe: 11 days from Paris to Copenhagen

Untamed North Atlantic: 17 days from Reykjavik to New York

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, said the following about this unique cruise:

“While our Around the World cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, we understand that not all guests have the time to enjoy a 244-day sailing.

“To make the wonders of the world more accessible while catering to our guests’ varying lifestyles, Oceania Cruises is thrilled to offer this epic Around the World journey, also available as a series of segmented itineraries, each offering the same unparalleled luxury, personalized service and immersive destination experiences at sea.”