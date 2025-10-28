Crew Member Dies in Elevator Accident on P&O Cruise Ship

A crew member of a P&O cruise ship has tragically died following an accident on board. Maritime authorities confirmed that that accident took place in a “lift shaft” while the vessel was two days into a transatlantic voyage.

The fatal incident took place on the vessel Arvia on Sunday, October 26, 2025, while the ship was sailing from Southampton, UK. Arvia was sailing toward its first scheduled port of call in Tenerife when the accident happened.

P&O Cruises confirmed the death of the unnamed crew member, issuing a statement expressing their deepest condolences.

“We can confirm the death of a crewmember following an accident on board Arvia yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends both on board and at home and we are providing every possible support to them,” the cruise line said in a statement.

A news agency in the Philippines stated that the crew member was from the Philippines and that the accident occurred when the crew member was crushed in the cruise elevator.

Investigation Underway

While the cruise line has not released specific details about the accident, the U.K.’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has formally listed the tragedy on its current list of investigations.

The MAIB labeled the nature of the incident as an “accident in a lift shaft.”

After the accident, Arvia made an unscheduled stop in A Coruña, Spain, late on Sunday afternoon. The Port of A Coruña confirmed the stop was in response to a “workplace accident involving a deceased crew member.”

The ship remained docked for several hours before resuming its sailing toward the Canary Islands.

The ship is on a 14-night crossing and is expected to reach its final destination, Barbados, on November 7.

The investigation will focus on the circumstances leading up to the crew member’s death to help make sure an incident like this does not happen again.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the crew member during this time.