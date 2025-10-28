Royal Caribbean Adding Beach Club in Santorini, Greece

Royal Caribbean is less than two months away from opening their first Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas.

Now, the cruise line has plans to open a Royal Beach Club in the summer of 2026 in Santorini, Greece. The beach club will be used by guests sailing on both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise ships.

The beach club will be part of an Ultimate Santorini Day that will include a day of exploring the island, from the white-washed buildings and blue-domed churches in Oia, to a stroll through the shops, cafes and art galleries in Fira.

Royal Caribbean cruisers will have the opportunity to check off these bucket list items while also enjoying the Mediterranean vibes of the beach club.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement:

“Expanding our Royal Beach Club Collection to include Santorini – one of the world’s most popular and beautiful locations – is a bold step forward in growing our vacation portfolio from two to eight by 2028, giving guests more ways to have unforgettable experiences with us.

“We’re thrilled to connect guests with Santorini’s gems – from its iconic villages to the Aegean Sea’s famous beach club culture – creating a balanced, authentic island experience.”

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean, added:

“Santorini is an incredible destination that our guests love to explore, and with this new beach club, we are able to bring the best of what the island has to offer with the signature service Royal Caribbean is known for.”

Royal Caribbean is also working on alleviating congestion when their guests arrive in Santorini for the beach club. Cruisers will start the excursion in three different locations to minimize crowding and to help maximize time spent at areas around the island.

This is the third Royal Beach Club announced by Royal Caribbean. In addition to the one in Nassau, the cruise line is also building one in Cozumel, Mexico that will also open next year.

The Royal Beach Clubs are part of Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate Destinations that they are building all around the world.