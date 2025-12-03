shore excursions
Carnival Cruise Line’s WiFi Prices Just Went Higher, Now as High as $90 Per Day

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line

December is here and with the new month, Carnival Cruise Line has hiked their WiFi prices with packages now costing as much as $90 per day for their top plan.

Carnival Vista docked at Celebration Key

The new price increase went into effect on December 1, 2025 and the cruise line also added new premium WiFi packages based on the length of cruises.

Here is a look at how much WiFi will set you back when you take a Carnival cruise. Some plans can be pre-purchased prior to the cruise for a discounted rate.

Carnival Cruise Line’s cheapest plan, the Social Plan, now costs $25.00 per day if purchased on the ship. Cruisers can save by pre-purchasing it before their cruise for $20.40 per day. This is an increase of $3 per day for plans bought on the ship and $1.70 per day for those who pre-purchase. This plan must be purchased for the entire cruise and not just for a day.

Carnival’s Value Plan is now priced at $32 per day if bought on the ship. The price drops to $23.80 for those who plan ahead and get it prior to embarkation day. This is an increase of $6 per day for those who buy it on the ship and $1.70 per day for those who pre-purchase. This plan can also be purchased for a single day at the rate of $32.

Carnival Premium Plan now costs $35 per day if bought on the ship. The price drops to $25.50 per day for cruisers who pre-purchase the plan. This is in increase of $9 per day for those who buy it on the ship $1.70 per day for those who buy it beforehand. For those who just want to purchase it for a day, it will cost them $37.

Carnival’s Premium Multi-Device plan now costs $90 per day, and increase of $6. This plan can not be purchased once on the ship.

carnival cruise ship portmiami

New WiFi Plans

Carnival Cruise Line also added two new plans for Premium WiFi + HUB Chat Bundles. The price varies depending on the length of the cruise.

For Premium WiFi + Hub Chat Bundle, the price is $30.50 per day for cruises three- to five-days in length. For cruises six days and longer, the price goes up to $32.50 per day.

iMessage is included in all plans. FaceTime is available with both the Value and Premium plans.

The multi-device plan can be shared among guests in additional staterooms and can not exceed four devices.

Guests can pre-purchase WiFi plans online via the “Manage My Booking” tab on Carnival.com, or by calling The Fun Shops at 1-800-522-7648.

